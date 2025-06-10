Samsung slashes prices on Galaxy Book laptops by up to $500 – here are the 5 best deals I'd buy

If you want a premium laptop that offers fantastic all-around performance and a super-stylish design, then the Samsung Galaxy Book is one of the best out there. We've given these devices lots of praise here at TechRadar, so I've looked through the latest Samsung sale and picked the 5 best laptop deals for everyday use, students, and demanding productivity jobs.

There are a couple of ways to score a saving, including flat discounts across most laptops or even larger reductions of up to $500 when you also have an existing device to trade in. Just be aware that the savings vary depending on what laptop, tablet or phone you hand over.

It does mean, though, that you can get this excellent Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 for $1,099.99 (was $1,349.99) – or as little as $849.99 with an eligible trade. This laptop boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for excellent overall performance with general tasks to more intensive workloads – plus you get the handy flexibility of the gorgeous 360-degree design.

One of the real standout bargains, however, is this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for $499.99 (was $899.99) when you trade in. This laptop has one of the highly-rated Snapdragon X Plus processors, which gives you amazing overall performance, speedy load times, better AI integration and mega battery life.

Check out all of my top picks below, including what I think are some of the best laptop deals you can find today.

Today's 5 best laptop deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360: was $1,349.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Here's what I think is the best offer from the latest Galaxy Book sale at Samsung. At either $350 off (or up to $500 off with a trade-in), you get a great-performing, gorgeous-looking and well-priced productivity laptop. Our Samsung Galaxy Book5 360 review sang its praises too and awarded the device four stars out of five. It's an excellent all-around pick for work, school and everyday use, as well as offering the flexibility of a tablet mode for drawing, photo editing, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro: was $1,649.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB If you don't need to flexibility of the 360 version, then this standard Galaxy Book5 Pro is also a solid buy in the latest Samsung sale. Specs are almost identical to the laptop above, so you can expect a similar level of performance, but you do get double the storage up to 1TB and a slightly larger 16-inch display. There's also the option to do a trade-in instead for a larger saving of up to $500.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was $1,699.99 now $1,449.99 at Samsung Display: 16 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Rounding off the deals on the newer models is this solid $250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. This is identical to the device above, but comes with the 360-degree hinge so you have the flexibility to use it in laptop or tablet mode. It's a powerful, high-performance and versatile laptop for premium users and productivity tasks. Again, savings of up to $500 are available if you trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: up to $400 off with a trade-in

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you have a device to trade in and you're happy going for an older model, then this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge has the potential to be a huge bargain. With up to $400 in savings available, that could drop the price of this impressive mid-range laptop to as little as $499. With a Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM, you get excellent all-around performance and incredibly battery life, two things that stood out to us most in our four-star Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge review.