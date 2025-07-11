Digital photo frames can make great gifts, but there's an overwhelming amount of choice out there – believe me, as someone who reviews them for a living, I feel you on this. Fortunately, I've got a tip here for you: not only is the Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame a gorgeous frame, but you can currently buy it for $110.49 (was $129.99) at Amazon.

Not only is this Amazon Prime Day deal a bit of a bargain, but it's also brought the frame down to its lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to pick one up. And even if you're based in the UK, don't feel left out – you can also get the Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame for £113.98 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame (US)

Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame: was $129.99 now $110.49 at Amazon For a frame at the more affordable end of the market, this true 2K digital picture frame is capable of seriously crisp pictures and bold, impressive hues. And with this $19.50 discount, there's even less reason not to pick one up.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame (UK)

Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame: was £149.99 now £113.98 at Amazon The Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame has had an even heartier discount in the UK, with its price dropping by £36.01. That's a really great price, especially given its straightforward app and bright, glare-free screen that looks good even in direct sunlight.

As I remarked in my original Pexar 11-inch Digital Picture Frame review, this is a great digital frame that makes 'your photos glow for less dough'. Its 11-inch screen rocks a 2K resolution, which means its overall pixel density is a super-crisp 212ppi. That's higher than many of the other frames I've tested. It's also capable of vivid yet accurate colors and remains visible even in bright rooms, thanks to its glare-free screen.

The captivating yet faithful job it does of displaying my photos has meant it's earned a permanent place in my living room, and I'm still wowed by the way it shows off my snaps. Coupled with its easy-to-use app and 32GB of local storage, it's an easy recommendation, especially with these great last-minute Prime Day discounts.

