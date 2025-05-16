I might have to buy this deal myself - Samsung's The Frame TV is on sale for just $699.99 ahead of Memorial Day
Samsung's stunning QLED display is on sale for its lowest price yet
I've been on the hunt for all the best early Memorial Day deals this week, and I let out an audible gasp when I saw this incredible offer at Best Buy. The retailer has Samsung's stunning 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for only $699.99 (originally $999.99), which is a new record-low price.
Samsung's best-selling Frame TV has been on my wish list for years, and this is the cheapest price I've seen for the display. The 43-inch model is also the perfect size to hang in my bedroom, making this early Memorial Day deal very tempting.
• Shop Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale
The 2024 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture thanks to the QLED display, which features Pantone-validated colors that bring images to life. The stylish set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography, and now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. The Samsung set also has customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and a matte display to limit light distraction.
Best Buy's deal on Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is not only the lowest price we've ever seen but also beats the current offer at Amazon and Samsung. I can't imagine Best Buy dropping the price any further during its official Memorial Day sales event, so you should take advantage of this incredible deal while you can.
My dream Memorial Day TV deal: Samsung's The Frame TV
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Shop more early Memorial Day TV deals
You can shop more of today's best early Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy, which include record-low prices from LG, Hisense and Insignia.
Best Buy has the all-new Hisense 43-inch QD6 Series QLED TV on sale for the excellent price of $199.99. This is an incredible deal for a 43-inch display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision Atmos, Game Mode Plus, and the Fire OS for smart capabilities.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $199.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $399.99. The 2025 TV packs Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior colors. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.
Just ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and the best deal you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
At its original price – $1,399 for this size – we awarded this superb Sony 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and sleek design. It's good for gaming with 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support – and it has the impressive Sony Cognitive Processor XR that first appeared in Sony's highest-end TVs. It even has a custom HDR mode for PS5 games to make the most of the console. It's a very good TV at this discounted price.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
You can see more early offers in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales guide and browse today's best early Memorial Day laptop sales.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.