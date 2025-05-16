I might have to buy this deal myself - Samsung's The Frame TV is on sale for just $699.99 ahead of Memorial Day

I've been on the hunt for all the best early Memorial Day deals this week, and I let out an audible gasp when I saw this incredible offer at Best Buy. The retailer has Samsung's stunning 43-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for only $699.99 (originally $999.99), which is a new record-low price.



Samsung's best-selling Frame TV has been on my wish list for years, and this is the cheapest price I've seen for the display. The 43-inch model is also the perfect size to hang in my bedroom, making this early Memorial Day deal very tempting.



• Shop Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale



The 2024 Samsung The Frame TV delivers an excellent picture thanks to the QLED display, which features Pantone-validated colors that bring images to life. The stylish set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography, and now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. The Samsung set also has customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor and a matte display to limit light distraction.



Best Buy's deal on Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is not only the lowest price we've ever seen but also beats the current offer at Amazon and Samsung. I can't imagine Best Buy dropping the price any further during its official Memorial Day sales event, so you should take advantage of this incredible deal while you can.

My dream Memorial Day TV deal: Samsung's The Frame TV

Shop more early Memorial Day TV deals

You can shop more of today's best early Memorial Day TV sales at Best Buy, which include record-low prices from LG, Hisense and Insignia.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $399.99. The 2025 TV packs Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior colors. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Just ahead of Memorial Day, Best Buy has LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and the best deal you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia XR X90L 65-inch Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy At its original price – $1,399 for this size – we awarded this superb Sony 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and sleek design. It's good for gaming with 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support – and it has the impressive Sony Cognitive Processor XR that first appeared in Sony's highest-end TVs. It even has a custom HDR mode for PS5 games to make the most of the console. It's a very good TV at this discounted price.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.

