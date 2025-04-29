Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV is a whopping $700 off right now

Up until a few years ago, the best TVs looked like TVs. That might seem a bit odd to read, but with the rise of art frame-like TVs that are designed to hang on the wall, the rule book about what a display should look like has been completely thrown out the window.

And now, one of my favourites of this type of TV is Samsung's The Frame 65-inch QLED TV, which is on sale at Samsung for $1,299.99 (was $1999.99). This price drop takes it back to its lowest ever price and represents a fantastic deal for a high-end TV that offers excellent picture quality and a stylish design.

Today's best Samsung The Frame deal

Samsung The Frame 65-inch LED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Thanks to its QLED screen and effective smart capabilities, The Frame TV delivers on almost every front. Flaunting an anti-glare screen and vibrant color, The Frame looks fantastic even when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. With $700 off, there's no better time to invest in one of these stylish and well-performing TVs from the top manufacturer.

The beauty of the Frame TV is that when it's not being used to watch a film or show, it displays a work of art or a photo. In our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV review, we praised the television's anti-glare technology, color depth, and wide range of available sizes.

In addition to letting you show off famous works of art, you can also upload your own photos via the SmartThings app for Android or iOS and beam them to the TV.

Frustratingly, there’s no Dolby Vision support here, but otherwise, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is a delightfully special TV that stands out from the crowd.

