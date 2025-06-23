The iFFALCON Mural TVs are 55, 65 and 75-inch art gallery-style TVs

144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium and low-latency game mode

From $564.99 for the 55-inch model

If you're looking for an art gallery TV that's both cheaper and higher spec than Samsung's The Frame, TCL has just the thing for you. Its terribly named but attractively priced iFFALCON sub-brand includes a great deal on the Mural TV.

If you go for the 65-inch Mural, TV it's currently down to just $749; Samsung's The Frame is $1,499 for the same size. And the 55-inch is cheaper still: just $564.99.

There's also a 75-incher, and that's on sale too. The 75-inch Mural TV is currently down to just $1,129.00.

The Mural TVs aren't just cheaper than the standard The Frame TVs. They also come with specs that don't come as standard on The Frame, and which you'd need to buy the even pricier Frame Pro to get.

Like The Frame TV, the idea is that these will show artwork when you're not watching something – these include "classical masterpieces, generative art using its AI engine, or beloved personal photos".

(Image credit: iFFALCON)

TCL iFFALCON Mural TVs: key features

The Mural TV range are 4K UHD QLED TVs that promise 93% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, plus AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate support.

There's support for all key HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG and HGIG.

On the audio side, there's support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding. The operating system is Google TV, so you'll be covered for all major streaming services.

That's a lot of spec for not a lot of money, although to get the lowest prices you'll need to combine a money off coupon and a discount code too. Here are the appropriate Amazon links and codes: