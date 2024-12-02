There's still a massive $250 off PSVR 2 with PlayStation's Cyber Monday deal and there seems to be plenty of stock available

Now that it's Cyber Monday, I get to yell about how PSVR 2 is still 40% off at PlayStation Direct and other participating retailers. This is my favorite PS5 deal of the year with barely anything else from PlayStation's sales event coming close to flooring me in quite the same way.
The PSVR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle is still the star of the show here, being offered at the same discounted price as just the headset on its own. It is currently down to just $349.99 (was $599.99) at PS Direct in the US and £349.99 (was £569.99) in the UK.
You can of course opt for the headset on its own, and that might be a good option if the bundle runs out of stock, or if you're simply not fussed about the Horizon game. At PlayStation Direct, the PSVR 2 by itself is just $349.99 (was $549.99) in the US and £349.99 (was £529.99) in the UK. US shoppers can also head to Best Buy and Walmart, while UK folks have EE, Argos, and Currys as alternatives.
Today's best PSVR 2 deals
The star deal here is the PSVR 2 headset bundled with the excellent Horizon: Call of the Mountain VR game. This is pretty much PSVR 2's killer app, and you're technically getting it for free as the bundle is down to the same discounted price as the headset by itself! Unbelievable value.
Price check: Walmart - $349 | Best Buy - $349.99
UK price: House of Fraser - £349.99 | Currys - £339
While I do wish the headset-only option was a little cheaper - say in the $299 range - I won't complain too much given its retail price. This is still an excellent fallback should the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle sell out.
Price check: Walmart - $429 | Best Buy - $349.99
UK price: EE - £335 | Amazon - £339 | Argos - £339.99 | Currys - £339
PlayStation had announced last month that it would be kicking off its deals early. And they've largely stuck around for Cyber Monday, which is great to see. In more good news, PlayStation Direct is hosting these PSVR 2 discounts until January 3, 2025 (or until stocks dries up, of course), so there's time yet to make a decision.
That being said, if you've been weighing the pros and cons of buying PSVR 2 at this discounted price, it may be in your best interest to buy the headset before the deal runs its course. PSVR 2, despite being one of the best VR headsets, is a niche product; we don't know if and/or when the headset will receive another discount like this one.
Lastly, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best Cyber Monday deals on PSVR 2 in your region.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.