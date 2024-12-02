There's still a massive $250 off PSVR 2 with PlayStation's Cyber Monday deal and there seems to be plenty of stock available

Now that it's Cyber Monday, I get to yell about how PSVR 2 is still 40% off at PlayStation Direct and other participating retailers. This is my favorite PS5 deal of the year with barely anything else from PlayStation's sales event coming close to flooring me in quite the same way.

The PSVR 2 Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle is still the star of the show here, being offered at the same discounted price as just the headset on its own. It is currently down to just $349.99 (was $599.99) at PS Direct in the US and £349.99 (was £569.99) in the UK.

You can of course opt for the headset on its own, and that might be a good option if the bundle runs out of stock, or if you're simply not fussed about the Horizon game. At PlayStation Direct, the PSVR 2 by itself is just $349.99 (was $549.99) in the US and £349.99 (was £529.99) in the UK. US shoppers can also head to Best Buy and Walmart, while UK folks have EE, Argos, and Currys as alternatives.

Today's best PSVR 2 deals

PlayStation had announced last month that it would be kicking off its deals early. And they've largely stuck around for Cyber Monday, which is great to see. In more good news, PlayStation Direct is hosting these PSVR 2 discounts until January 3, 2025 (or until stocks dries up, of course), so there's time yet to make a decision.

That being said, if you've been weighing the pros and cons of buying PSVR 2 at this discounted price, it may be in your best interest to buy the headset before the deal runs its course. PSVR 2, despite being one of the best VR headsets, is a niche product; we don't know if and/or when the headset will receive another discount like this one.

Lastly, if you're not in the US or the UK, have a look at the list below for all the best Cyber Monday deals on PSVR 2 in your region.