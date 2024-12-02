It's really happening, the PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense is back in stock at Amazon

I can't believe it! The PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense is currently in stock at Amazon, after weeks of it selling out practically everywhere.

If you head over to the online retail giant right now, you can add it to your basket for its retail price of $79.99 at Amazon.

I've tested the shopping process and can get all the way to the checkout stage with our New York office selected as a delivery address, so this looks like the real deal.

PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense stock available now

It almost goes without saying, but you shouldn't wait around if you've been after this highly sought after accessory. It's sold out constantly since it first dropped, with shoppers really struggling to get their hands on one.

If you're wondering what the fuss is all about, this is a limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller with a design inspired by the cool gray look of the original PlayStation. It's the perfect thing for long-time fans of the video game machine, especially those who have been around since its earliest incarnation.

It's a great looking gamepad with colored button symbols and a special bright PlayStation logo, but also comes in unique retro packaging which will surely make it a must-have for collectors in years to come.

