Latest PS5 system update adds a handy game invite option

The PS5's latest system software update has arrived, and as ever, this month has brought some much-needed quality-of-life changes to the console.

As detailed on the PS5 system software update support page, Version: 24.05-09.60.00 is now live. Chiefly, it adds the ability to create a shareable link used for inviting friends to multiplayer gaming sessions. You just need to open up your game's session action card and choose the new option: Share Link. From there, you'll scan a QR code with your phone to generate the link.

Another welcome improvement has come to the PS5's Voice Command feature. It's now possible to open up a title's Game Help action cards by speaking the phrase "Show Game Help." And while the Voice Command feature is still only available in English at present, this is sure to be a helpful accessibility update.

The latest system software update also brings with it the usual round of performance and stability improvements. On top of this, Sony notes that it's sent out a device software update for "some" DualSense Wireless Controller models. Again, to improve stability.

You can read the full system software update notes for Version: 24.05-09.60.00 here:

You can invite other players to game sessions by sharing a URL to the session.

- To invite other players, open the game session action card and select Share Link . Then, scan the QR code with your mobile device to share the link.

- This feature is available only for open sessions that anyone can join.

- This feature will gradually be rolled out to all players by July 24.

- Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is available only in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

We've updated the device software of some DualSense wireless controllers to improve stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

