Another cheeked up Xbox controller has been revealed, this time based on Wolverine

Microsoft has revealed yet another custom Xbox Wireless Controller based on the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie and it’s just as horrific as the first.

Modeled after Wolverine, it comes in a striking yellow and blue pattern that matches the character’s costume and has a distinctive rubberized texture all over. Like the custom Deadpool controller that we saw last week, things get a lot more interesting when you turn it around as the back of the controller bears a detailed model of Wolverine’s rear end in all of its cheeky glory.

“In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine coming to theaters on July 26 and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course),” reads the official announcement blog post.

“And because we can’t resist a little friendly competition (certainly not due to fear of his temper), our team went straight into production on this custom Wolverine-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller.”

The post goes on to explain that a billboard advertising the controller has popped up in Alberta, Canada - a move which is described as “the superhero equivalent of a friendship bracelet, just way more… public.”

While the Deadpool controller revealed last week was part of a console bundle giveaway, which included a custom Xbox Series X console in addition to a nifty stand, it doesn’t appear that his clawed companion will be getting the same treatment.

Although there's no indication that this latest controller will be available for sale, the post does state that a “promotional post containing #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes” is set to go live on the Microsoft Instagram account soon and will give “fans aged 18+ around the world can pick sides in the rivalry” and presumably win a cheeky controller of their own.

