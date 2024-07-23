There's a 'Sky Cipher' special edition Xbox Wireless Controller coming next month, per leak

The next Xbox Wireless Controller design could be launching next month, featuring the return of a fan-favorite design concept.

That's according to French outlet Dealabs who, as reported by VGC, claim the next special edition Xbox Wireless Controller will be named 'Sky Cipher' and feature a blue translucent chassis not dissimilar to the gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Wireless Controller that originally launched alongside the popular racing game.

Dealabs claims Microsoft will officially reveal the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller just over a week from now on July 31. This should also be when pre-orders open for the controller, which will "most likely" be available for purchase on August 13. As for pricing, Dealabs suggests it'll come in at $69.99 (around £64.99), which is pretty standard for special edition Xbox Wireless Controller designs.

The leak has no imagery to accompany it, so we don't have a visualization on what the alleged upcoming controller might look like. But if it is inspired by the Forza Horizon 5 model, then collectors (or those simply after a new, fancier design) could be in for a treat. The translucent yellow of this controller, paired with its vibrant splashings of pink and blue paint, make it an utterly gorgeous special edition that's still in demand to this day - three years after it originally launched.

In other news, Microsoft has once again landed in hot water with the FTC over its recent Xbox Game Pass price hike. With a new filing submitted, the FTC claims the move degrades the product, stating: "removing the most valuable games from Microsoft's new service - combined with price increases for existing users, is exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger the FTC has alleged."

