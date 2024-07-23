There's a 'Sky Cipher' special edition Xbox Wireless Controller coming next month, per leak

The next Xbox Wireless Controller design could be launching next month, featuring the return of a fan-favorite design concept.
That's according to French outlet Dealabs who, as reported by VGC, claim the next special edition Xbox Wireless Controller will be named 'Sky Cipher' and feature a blue translucent chassis not dissimilar to the gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Wireless Controller that originally launched alongside the popular racing game.
Dealabs claims Microsoft will officially reveal the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller just over a week from now on July 31. This should also be when pre-orders open for the controller, which will "most likely" be available for purchase on August 13. As for pricing, Dealabs suggests it'll come in at $69.99 (around £64.99), which is pretty standard for special edition Xbox Wireless Controller designs.
The leak has no imagery to accompany it, so we don't have a visualization on what the alleged upcoming controller might look like. But if it is inspired by the Forza Horizon 5 model, then collectors (or those simply after a new, fancier design) could be in for a treat. The translucent yellow of this controller, paired with its vibrant splashings of pink and blue paint, make it an utterly gorgeous special edition that's still in demand to this day - three years after it originally launched.
In other news, Microsoft has once again landed in hot water with the FTC over its recent Xbox Game Pass price hike. With a new filing submitted, the FTC claims the move degrades the product, stating: "removing the most valuable games from Microsoft's new service - combined with price increases for existing users, is exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger the FTC has alleged."
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.