Guilty Gear Strive is getting one hell of a guest character in Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy

Guilty Gear Strive is set to get its first guest character - and the first in the series' history - and it's one hell of a choice.

Lucy from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime is coming to the game in 2025 as the final character in Season Pass 4. Announced at EVO 2024, she'll be coming to the game in 'Summer 2025' - that's likely between the months of June and September. Before her, Season 4 will see the addition of returning characters Dizzy and Venom, as well as Unika - a new character from the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime.

Season 4, which officially kicks off today (July 22) with balance adjustments and a premium character color pack, will soon see the addition of a 3v3 team battle mode, even more character colors and two additional stages coming to the game next year.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season4 Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While the Season 4 announcements unfortunately leaked ahead of time on developer Arc System Works' official channels, it's undoubtedly an incredibly exciting lineup of characters. Dizzy and Venom have been highly-requested characters for the game since its 2021 launch, so it's nice to see them finally make a return.

Though the biggest news here is certainly the addition of Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners. As the deuteragonist of the hit Netflix anime, Lucy swiftly became a fan favorite and while her announcement for Guilty Gear Strive came as a huge surprise, I feel like she'd fit into that universe perfectly.

We don't yet know if Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has any Guilty Gear Strive-related content in store for its open-world RPG - and there's no concrete release date for Lucy's addition as of yet - but I'm willing to bet a whole lot of Cyberpunk fans are going to be picking up Guilty Gear Strive in 2025 when she arrives.

