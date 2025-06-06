Street Fighter 6's Season 3 characters have been announced, thanks to wrestler Kenny Omega

Street Fighter 6 Year 3 characters have been revealed at Summer Game Fest

A hilarious trailer featuring wrestler Kenny Omega showed them off

They are Alex, Sagat, Ingrid and C.Viper

We now know which four characters will be released as part of Street Fighter 6's Year 3 character pass.

The characters were announced during the Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase, in a humorous live-action trailer starring legendary wrestler (and Street Fighter pro) Kenny Omega.

The characters you'll be getting in Season 3 are Alex, C.Viper, Ingrid, and Sagat. And while these are all fan favorite characters in some regards, it does feel like a very safe selection overall.

Alex debuted in Street Fighter 3: New Generation, and was effectively the face of that game. He also appeared in Street Fighter 5.

C.Viper was arguably one of the more iconic debutants from Street Fighter 4, and her omission from Street Fighter 5 certainly left some fans out in the cold.

Ingrid is an interesting one, as she effectively only ever appeared in two games - one of those was Capcom Fighting Evolution, which many fighting game fans would prefer to pretend didn't exist (though it is playable again today via Capcom Fighting Collection 2). She also appeared in Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX, a PSP port often considered among the best the Alpha subseries has to offer.

Lastly there's Sagat. Cool.

As for when you can expect to play as these new characters, Capcom has release windows for them in a recent X / Twitter post.

Sagat is out first in 'Summer 2025,' followed by C.Viper in 'Autumn 2025.' Third is Alex in 'Early Spring 2026,' with Ingrid closing the year out in 'Late Spring 2026.'