Long awaited PS5 update is available now, adding support for Dolby Atmos and 8TB SSDs

The latest PS5 update is now ready for you to download to your console, offering some significant additions as well as an audio feature Xbox Series X|S has had since launch.

PS5 system update 23.02-08.00.00 is now live, having previously been in beta testing for a number of users since early August. In case you missed out on the beta test, or are just learning about it today, the update is a substantial one.

Key additions are support for M.2 SSDs up to 8TB in size, lets you turn off the console's loud beep on startup, and introduces Dolby Atmos to the console for the first time; something Xbox Series X|S players have had access to since its launch in 2020.

If you're in the market for one of the best SSDs for PS5, then, know that you can now insert high-capacity 8TB NVMe SSDs like the Corsair MP600 PRO XT and the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus. It'll also mean that we may start seeing future revisions for existing PS5-compatible SSDs, such as the WD Black SN850 and Samsung 990 Pro.

The addition of Dolby Atmos support means that users can now opt for an alternative hi-res audio profile without needing to rely on the PS5's (admittedly excellent) Tempest 3D Audio. As a result, there's never been a better time to browse for the best PS5 headsets.

Another massive change is the ability to mute the PS5's startup beep in the Settings menu. This is especially useful for me, the owner of a particularly skittish cat. Joining friends' games has seen a streamlining, too, as you can now jump into a game with pals simply by hitting the Options button on their profile, and selecting 'Join Game.'

Furthermore, some welcome accessibility features have been added. Sony has improved the sound your console makes when the cursor can't move any further on your dashboard. The DualSense wireless controller's haptic feedback has also been enabled for console navigation.

The full patch notes detail the update in its entirety, including all new features and quality-of-life updates. Consider giving them a read if you want the full rundown on what changes you can expect from today on your PS5.

