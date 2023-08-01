New PS5 beta software will finally let you use 8TB SSDs and Dolby Atmos

Sony has announced new PS5 beta software which, starting today, adds a wealth of new features to the console, including support for 8TB SSDs.

Since mid-2021, PS5 users have been able to use one of the best SSDs for PS5 at up to 4TB capacity, however, this limit is soon to be changing. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the new system software beta will allow players to use SSDs up to 8TB in size. It also includes enhancements to the coveted 3D audio as well as new accessibility options with your DualSense controller.

If you're someone who downloads a lot of the best PS5 games on the PS Plus Game Catalog then the new 8TB limit is sure to be welcome news. It's especially exciting, given the fact that Gen 4 NVMe SSDs are continuing the plummet in price as Gen 5 models become adopted on the PC platform. It's now possible to find 8TB models for around $800 / £800 / AU$1,200 which is likely to be all the storage you'll ever need, and more besides.

Rates have sunk to all-time lows on 4TB versions, with many once-flagship models now retailing as cheap as $200 / £200 / AU$386, a far cry from their once lofty sticker prices. It won't be long before 8TB models come crashing down over the next few months, too.

That's far from the only exciting new addition to the PS5, though. That's because the new firmware adds support for Dolby Atmos devices such as soundbars as well. What's more, they are compatible with 3D audio for a much greater level of sound support than previously. While the Xbox Series X has had this functionality since launch, it's taken Sony around three years to catch up, but it's here.

Further steps have been taken towards accessibility as well. Now, you're able to use a second DualSense controller for assistance which means two gamepads can act as one. This means mobility in games with the sticks in different hands and extra buttons, too. This new feature is also supported by the DualSense Edge and the PSVR 2 Sense controllers, as well as some of the best PS5 controllers, allowing as much versatility as possible.

