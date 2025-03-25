Sony has dropped a new PS5 update, improving activities and adding more emoji support

Sony has released a new PS5 firmware update

Version 25.02-11.00.00 improves activities and adds new Unicode 16.0 emojis

New parental controls have also been implemented

A new firmware update for the PlayStation 5 has been released, adding more system improvements.

This latest patch comes in a 1.3GB and is one of the more significant updates since the console's successor, the PS5 Pro, launched.

As the patch notes detail, it mainly targets the system's communications features and makes it easier for users to view activity details, which will now be displayed on cards.

Support for Unicode 16.0 emojis has been added for messages, too, along with new parental controls for Communication and User-Generated Content, which should now default to 'Restrict' when changing levels to Late Teens or Older.

Like previous updates, this patch sees some of the usual software performance and stability improvements to the system, messaging, and overall usability, as well.

PS5 Version 25.02-11.00.00 - Patch Notes

We’ve made it simpler to view details about activities. Activity details are now fully displayed on cards. Potential spoilers will still be hidden.

Unicode 16.0 emojis are now supported. You can use them in your messages.

When you set the parental controls' restriction level to Late Teens or Older , Communication and User-Generated Content will now default to Restrict . If you have previously set the level to Late Teens or Older , your previous settings will not be affected and it will be shown as Customize .

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Last week, it was reported that the PS5 is still dominating in console sales, outselling the PS4 in the United States, as well as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which are currently falling behind the Xbox One by a signigicant margin.

