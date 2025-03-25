Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo gets new update with more customizable features ahead of the Switch 2 Direct
Some highly requested features have been added
- A new update for the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo has been released
- More ways to customize the alarm clock have been added including a way to set the device's time and mode for each day of the week
- Improvements have been made to system stability and alarm scene selection
Nintendo has released a new update for its Sound Clock: Alarmo, adding even more ways to customize the device.
As the latest patch notes detail, version 3.0.0 has introduced a bunch of new features that will allow you to modify the alarm clock in several ways, some of which users have highly requested.
Now, the Alarmo's ON/OFF, time, and mode can each be set separately for each day of the week, and Sleepy Sounds, which is the device's ambient music feature that will play after the 'Bedtime' you set, can now be set in one-minute increments between one and 60 minutes. A way to play Sleepy Sounds again even if they have already been played has also been implemented.
Alongside some system stability improvements, the new update also adds a way for scenes to be previewed on the alarm scene selection screen and a screen brightness option for darkness has been increased. The full patch notes can be read below.
Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo Version. 3.0.0 - Patch Notes
- The alarm's ON/OFF, time, and mode can now be set separately by each day of the week.
- Sleepy sounds play time can now be set in one minute increments between 1-60 minutes.
- Scenes can be previewed from the alarm scene selection screen.
- Improvements to the determining of when to play sleepy sounds.
- Ability to set up playing sleepy sounds once again even if they have already been played has been added.
- Screen brightness option for darkness has been increased.
- The device's MAC address can be checked when the device is offline.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.
The Sound Clock: Alarmo's latest update arrives just before the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase, which is scheduled to air next week on April 2. The broadcast is expected to announce the console's launch date, along with new details about the hardware and when fans can pre-order.




