Microsoft announces an Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct double feature for June

The Xbox Games Showcase returns on June 8, 2025

The live stream will be immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

A look at upcoming and unannounced games will be shared at the Xbox Games Showcase

The annual Xbox Games Showcase and a special The Outer Worlds 2 Direct have been officially announced for this summer.

Microsoft shared the news in a new Xbox Wire post, confirming that the Xbox Games Showcase will return and be live-streamed on June 8, 2025, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 7PM CEST / 6PM GMT.

This year, the showcase will be digital-only and will present fans with a new look at upcoming titles from across Xbox's first-party studios and new titles from third-party partners.

Just like the Starfield Direct in 2023 and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct last year, the Xbox Games Showcase will be followed immediately by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct in an exclusive double feature.

The Direct will "bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment" and reveal new details about the game, including gameplay and developer insights.

You'll be able to tune in to the double feature broadcast on Xbox's official social media accounts, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitch (with ASL), and Facebook.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced last December and is slated to launch this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be a day-one release for Xbox Game Pass.

Obsidian also confirmed at the time that the sequel to the 2019 hit is a "fresh adventure" set in a brand new colony.

As for what new titles will be shared at the Xbox Games Showcase, it's possible we could receive some news about Fable, which was recently delayed to 2026, Gears of War: E-Day, and perhaps even the long-rumored The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake.