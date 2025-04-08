Firaxis Games is 'extremely happy' with the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, says Nintendo thought Sid Meier's Civilization 7 was 'a great showcase' for the console's mouse mode

News
published

It also "pairs up so well" with PC players and existing crossplay

A close up of the Nintendo Switch 2 console on a stand
(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)
  • Firaxis Games is "extremely happy" with the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 7 will be released on the Switch 2 with executive producer Dennis Shirk comparing the console to a "mid-tier PC"
  • One Hogwarts Legacy developer said "we felt like we could make a higher quality product" with the Switch 2

Some third-party developers are already praising the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, with Firaxis Games confirming that Sid Meier's Civilization 7 will run quite well on the console.

That's according to Game File, who spoke to several developers at a hands-on press event following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, namely Firaxis executive producer Dennis Shirk, who said that the studio is "extremely happy" with the handheld's power.

"We were able to make this look like a mid-tier PC, because it's got enough power," Shirk said. "We are extremely happy, and it's been easy. Their software development kit is great, the customer support, their developer support, developer relations is great."

The lead also said that Nintendo wanted Civilization 7 on the Switch 2 because the game is "a great showcase" for the console's brand new mouse function and "pairs up so well with our existing PC audience because we have crossplay."

Civilization 7 is currently available on the original Switch, but with the Switch 2's new features, the game will be much improved, and the same can be said for Hogwarts Legacy, according to Avalanche senior producer Jimmie Nelson.

"We originally started with our Switch version," Nelson told GameFile. "We got very good results really quickly, but we felt like we could make a higher quality product if we brought in a lot of the high-resolution assets and raised the resolution, textures, lighting, and world streaming."

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK. Nintendo has announced that it has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US from its original April 9 date as it assesses the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

Nintendo confirmed it will share the new pre-order date soon and that the console's launch date is unchanged.

