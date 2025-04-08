Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser seemingly reveals the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour price

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

The software will seemingly cost $9.99 and releases day one on Nintendo Switch 2

Bowser says the mini games in Welcome Tour are "very deep" and thinks $9.99 is "a fair price"

It looks like Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

Welcome Tour was unveiled during the exciting Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last week, where the company finally revealed the release date for the upcoming console - June 5, 2025 - and several launch titles, such as Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

The price of Welcome Tour, a piece of launch day software featuring a series of mini games, was notably absent from the showcase; however, in a new interview with The Verge, Doug Bowser has now seemingly confirmed that it will cost $9.99, which he thinks is a "fair price".

"As this game was being developed, what’s been packed into it is a depth of minigame experiences," Bowser said.

"They’re very deep, they’re very repeatable. And so, as we looked at that depth of play experience and opportunity, we felt that $9.99 was a fair price to ask for that."

The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 was also missing from the Direct, so we didn't learn that the console will cost $449.99 / £395.99, or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle, until after the broadcast.

Pre-orders are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK, however, Nintendo has announced that it has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US from its original April 9 date as it assesses the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nintendo confirmed it will share the new pre-order date soon and that the console's launch date is unchanged.