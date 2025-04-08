Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser seemingly reveals the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour price
Bower feels like it's "a fair price"
- Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The software will seemingly cost $9.99 and releases day one on Nintendo Switch 2
- Bowser says the mini games in Welcome Tour are "very deep" and thinks $9.99 is "a fair price"
It looks like Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has confirmed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.
Welcome Tour was unveiled during the exciting Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last week, where the company finally revealed the release date for the upcoming console - June 5, 2025 - and several launch titles, such as Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.
The price of Welcome Tour, a piece of launch day software featuring a series of mini games, was notably absent from the showcase; however, in a new interview with The Verge, Doug Bowser has now seemingly confirmed that it will cost $9.99, which he thinks is a "fair price".
"As this game was being developed, what’s been packed into it is a depth of minigame experiences," Bowser said.
"They’re very deep, they’re very repeatable. And so, as we looked at that depth of play experience and opportunity, we felt that $9.99 was a fair price to ask for that."
The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 was also missing from the Direct, so we didn't learn that the console will cost $449.99 / £395.99, or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle, until after the broadcast.
Pre-orders are scheduled to open on April 8 in the UK, however, Nintendo has announced that it has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US from its original April 9 date as it assesses the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.
Nintendo confirmed it will share the new pre-order date soon and that the console's launch date is unchanged.
