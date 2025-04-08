Hades 2 will be a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 exclusive at launch, but don't worry it's still coming to other platforms later

Hades 2 will be a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 exclusive at launch

Supergiant Games announced the news alongside a new Creator's Voice video shared today

Hades 2 will be coming to other platforms at a later time

Supergiant Games has announced that Hades 2 will be a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive at launch.

Hades 2 has been in Early Access for almost a year now and we recently learned that the sequel to the popular roguelike game will also be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 when it's ready for a full release.

Now, alongside a new Creator's Voice video showcasing the behind-the-scenes development of the game, Supergiant has revealed that the game will be exclusive to the Switch and Switch 2 when it releases but that it's still planned for other consoles and PC post-launch.

Supergiant shared the news on X / Twitter, saying, "While we have no set date just yet for v1.0 of HADES II, we can confirm its console launch will be on #NintendoSwitch2 as well as the original Nintendo Switch, where HADES got its start."

Battle beyond the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time in #HadesII. This bewitching sequel is coming first on console to both Nintendo Switch and #NintendoSwitch2. pic.twitter.com/dpsJZ56hLvApril 2, 2025

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last week, a bunch of other Switch 2 exclusives were also revealed, including Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and The Duskbloods.

We also learned that the console will be released on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Switch 2 pre-orders are officially live in the UK, but fans in the US will need to wait a little longer to secure theirs as Nintendo has delayed Switch 2 pre-orders from its original April 9 date to assess the potential impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

