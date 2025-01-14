Leak suggests an Oblivion remake is set to launch soon

Leaks suggest that an The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remake is in the works at Virtuos

It will allegedly be fully remade using Unreal Engine 5

Apparently multiple core mechanics will also be updated

An Unreal Engine 5 remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is reportedly in the works at developer Virtuos. The latest leaks suggest that it will feature substantially reworked gameplay systems.

This comes from a new report by gaming website mp1st, which states that an unnamed former Virtuos employee has accidentally spilled the beans. According to the website, this employee worked on the game from 2023 to 2024 and uploaded some details of their accomplishments on a personal page.

They inadvertently not only confirm the existence of the long-rumored remake, but also provide our first real details about how it might turn out. Allegedly, substantial changes are being made to the title's core gameplay systems including stamina, sneak, blocking, archery, hit reaction, and the user interface.

The new blocking system will apparently draw on some Souls-like mechanics, presumably to give it a little more heft. Sneaking should also be easier, with highlighted icons giving the player information more clearly. As for the stamina system, it has seemingly been simplified to reduce the number of times that it negatively affects you.

Archery has been refined to work more smoothly in both first-person and third-person, while hit reactions have also reportedly been added to inflicted damage clearer. Finally, the HUD has been wholly altered to make it more modern and aesthetically pleasing.

All of this sounds incredibly substantial, and supports the idea that this is much more than a simple port of HD remaster. As for a potential release date, the site suggests that it could arrive as early as June this year.

We'll have to wait for an official announcement to learn more, so fingers crossed for the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct.

