The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has passed an “important internal milestone” - with more information to come

Ubisoft has shared an exciting new update on the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time to coincide with the 20 year anniversary of the release of the original game.

In a post on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary event, the company stated that the “passionate team” at Ubisoft Montréal “is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing.”

As you know, the passionate team at @UbisoftMTL is reimagining this legendary story, and we are glad to announce today that the project has passed an important internal milestone and development is progressing. We look forward to sharing more in the future!November 21, 2023 See more

A beloved action-adventure title first released in 2003, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time blended elements of 3D puzzle solving and third-person platforming together for a surprisingly innovative experience. Given the positive reception to the game at the time of its release, not to mention the dedicated cult following that it has managed to maintain over the years since, it was perhaps not too much of a surprise when Ubisoft first announced a remake back in September 2020.

Unfortunately, the remake has faced a series of development setbacks after this initial announcement, where it was originally set for a January 2021 release. Many fans were quite disappointed by the look of the game in its original announcement trailer, which showcased a much more exaggerated and simplistic art style than many were expecting. Following some online backlash, Ubisoft soon announced that they would be taking the remake back to the drawing board in order to deliver a more faithful reimagining.

Although there is no further news concerning the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake at present, this recent post is still a reassuring sign that work on it is continuing. In the same Tweet, Ubisoft also states that they “look forward to sharing more in the future” which suggests that more information is likely to follow over the coming months.

If you’re shopping for games that you can play right now, don’t miss out on Black Friday gaming deals. See our guide to the best Black Friday video game deals for a bargain.