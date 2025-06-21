GSMA finds mobile data traffic soars, but emissions dropped – a rare climate win in tech’s fast lane

Europe leads the race in cutting mobile emissions, but Asia is closing in fast

China’s billion-plus 5G users just made a climate-friendly turn that could change everything

The global mobile industry has managed to cut its operational carbon emissions by 8% between 2019 and 2023, despite a massive surge in data usage across the world, official figures have claimed.

The GSMA Mobile Net Zero report found mobile data traffic grew fourfold during this period while mobile connections increased by 9%.

In contrast, global emissions rose 4% during the same window - but the report makes it clear: the pace of progress must double if the sector is to align with net-zero targets by 2050.

Improved energy efficiency and renewable adoption

“Our findings show the mobile industry isn’t greenwashing or greenwishing, it’s green acting,” said Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action at the GSMA.

“Emissions are trending in the right direction, but the pace of progress must now double.”

Geographically, the momentum varies. Europe, North America, and Latin America are leading, having reduced emissions by 56%, 44%, and 36%, respectively, since 2019. Meanwhile, Asia and Africa are starting to show stronger engagement.

There is a notable shift in China. As the world’s largest mobile market with over a billion 5G connections, China saw its operational emissions fall 4% in 2024.

Despite these gains, GSMA is cautious about the road ahead - noting the 4.5% drop in emissions projected for 2024 is encouraging but remains below the 7.5% annual reduction needed through 2030 to stay on course for net zero.

Decarbonization efforts across the industry are evident, with many operators taking deliberate steps to improve energy efficiency.

These include shutting down outdated legacy networks and moving away from diesel generators, and operators are also turning to renewable sources, such as solar and battery storage.

One area needing urgent attention is Scope 3 emissions, which stem from supply chains and manufacturing and account for over two-thirds of the sector’s footprint.

Another growing area of focus is circularity. Consumers are showing rising interest in sustainability, with 90% of those surveyed by the GSMA saying they value device longevity and repairability, and nearly half indicated they would consider purchasing a refurbished phone next.

Since refurbished devices produce 80–90% fewer emissions than new ones, this trend could play a role in emissions reduction, as the second-hand phone market, now expanding quickly, is expected to hit $150 billion by 2027.

Despite the progress, the industry’s ability to sustain this trend depends heavily on external support.

“To sustain this progress, we need broader support: better access to renewables, more policy certainty, and stronger collaboration across the ecosystem,” Moore stated.