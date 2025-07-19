Breaking up cybercrime gangs is helping save the planet, incredibly

Group-IB Sustainability Report reveals a significant saving in emissions

Fighting cybercrime unsurprisingly helps cut emissions

This comes at a time when tech emissions are at an all time high

Fighting cybercrime and dismantling malicious networks is having a surprising effect on removing harmful emissions, new research has claimed.

Group IB-s Sustainability Report has revealed the organization’s work in dismantling cybercrime networks and removing criminal control over corrupted computers has caused 10k tCO₂e in emissions has been saved

This is the equivalent of a petrol-powered car travelling up to 52 million kilometres, or the carbon captured by 48,000 tree seedlings grown for ten years - or 22.4m kWh of needless electricity consumption.

Tech sustainability concerns

In 2024, Group-IB contributed to local and international law enforcement efforts and operations to dismantle 207,442 compromised computers and removed them from criminal control.

Alongside this, over $2.7 billion was prevented in social engineering losses, and 65 million potential victims were protected, as well as 1,221 criminals arrested.

This comes at a time where emissions are coming under significant scrutiny, as AI and data center developments have led to a serious increase in tech sector emissions, now accounting for 3% of global carbon output, which is predicted to rise to as much as 13% by 2030.

“Cybersecurity must safeguard more than data—it must safeguard our shared future,” said Anastasia Komissarova, Deputy CEO of Group-IB.

With the energy consumption from data centres now roughly equivalent to Japan’s total energy usage, and Google’s data centres alone having used over four billion gallons of water in 2021 alone - it’s easy to see why tech firms are so eager to prove any sustainability wins.

“We are refining our product architecture to cut energy use, powering offices with renewables, deploying AI only under strict ethical and privacy controls, and shaping a workplace where diverse talent can excel," Komissarova added.

"By making our progress public, we aim to prove that innovation, security and sustainability can advance together, and to raise the bar for the entire cybersecurity industry.”