Shred less, save more: why enterprises are ditching destruction for smart sanitization

In an age where cybersecurity threats dominate headlines and sustainability tops boardroom agendas, enterprise IT disposal practices are under renewed scrutiny. For years, physically destroying end-of-life hardware - shredding hard drives, crushing servers - was the default method to guarantee data couldn’t be recovered. It felt final. Reassuring. Safe.

But that instinct is now being questioned. According to new research, there’s a growing disconnect between how organizations dispose of data-bearing assets and the financial, environmental, and compliance pressures they now face. Many still default to destruction, even as that approach becomes harder to justify—financially, ethically, and environmentally.

Fredrik Forslund Social Links Navigation Vice President and General Manager, International at Blancco Technology Group.

The cost of destruction

The financial argument against destruction is becoming harder to ignore. While physical destruction feels secure, it comes with a hidden bill. There are the direct costs of certified physical destruction services. Then there are indirect losses - reusable or resalable hardware is destroyed, prompting early replacements.

Just 22.3 % of the 62 million tons of e‑waste generated in 2022 was formally collected and recycled - a figure projected to fall to 20 % by 2030 as disposal volumes continue to outpace recycling efforts.

Latest industry research shows that 67% of organizations still rely on physical destruction for SSDs and HDDs, despite the financial and environmental drawbacks.

If a large enterprise refreshes its servers every three years, destroying even a portion instead of reselling or redeploying them can waste millions over a typical lifecycle. At a time when budgets are under constant pressure, that scale of waste is increasingly hard to defend.

As Techbuyer COO Mick Payne told the FT, he once offered a six-figure sum to buy and wipe thousands of used drives at a London data center - only to watch them get shredded instead. “It was a complete waste.”

And the financial toll is just one part of the problem - the environmental cost of destruction is just as severe.

The environmental toll

Beyond the financial impact, physical destruction takes an enormous toll on the environment. In 2024, UK households purchased over 1.14 billion small electronic devices - often referred to as "fast tech", with approximately half (589 million) discarded within the same year. And business waste is also significant.

Research shows UK businesses discarded up to 200,000 tons of electrical equipment, including laptops and servers, in just one year, with only about 108,000 tons entering proper recycling streams through authorized treatment facilities.

Destroying equipment removes the chance to recirculate valuable materials; from copper and aluminum to rare earth metals - triggering further mining, processing, and manufacturing fresh parts, dramatically expanding the carbon footprint of every new device.

As more businesses face scrutiny over their carbon reduction claims, sending reusable equipment straight to the shredder increasingly looks incompatible with their public commitments.

A proven alternative

For many IT leaders, the sticking point is data security. If a hard drive is destroyed, there is zero risk of data recovery - simple. But certified data erasure, or sanitization, now provides equivalent security while preserving the hardware for reuse.

Certified software-based erasure methods comply with international standards such as NIST 800-88, and meet the UK GDPR’s data protection requirements for safe disposal of personal information (ICO). These techniques ensure data is permanently overwritten and unrecoverable, even with advanced forensic methods.

The Information Commissioner’s Office specifically highlights secure overwriting as an approved, robust form of data destruction that includes a full audit trail, critical for regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

Rather than destroying valuable drives, enterprises retain certified, clean assets that can be redeployed internally or sold on the secondary market, extracting further ROI.

Why the change is accelerating

Three powerful forces are accelerating this rethink. Globally, businesses are under mounting stakeholder pressure to prove their environmental credentials. The UK government’s sustainability strategies, including its commitment to a more circular economy, explicitly encourage reuse and refurbishment over destruction.

Second, the economic picture is shifting. According to Gartner, worldwide IT spending is projected to reach $5.61 trillion in 2025, an increase of 9.8% compared to 2024. This surge reflects a growing investment in digital transformation and advanced technologies - but it also means CIOs will be under pressure to maximize ROI.

Reselling or redeploying equipment can help extend budgets further, while destruction locks in a sunk cost, wasting the opportunity to capture residual hardware value and reinvest in innovation.

Third, the maturity of secure erasure technology has eliminated previous technical barriers. Until recently, many organizations avoided software-based erasure due to concerns around reliability and compliance. Today, however, certified erasure tools are globally trusted - backed by regulators, embedded in industry standards, and proven to deliver the same level of data security as physical destruction.

Time to break the habit

There will always be rare cases where physical destruction is necessary - such as devices exposed to state-level espionage. But for most enterprise assets, secure sanitization offers the same peace of mind without the destruction.

By moving away from blanket destruction, businesses can reduce emissions, cut unnecessary costs, and demonstrate a more responsible, circular approach. They’ll also be better prepared for tighter regulation and rising ESG expectations.

In short, “destroy first, ask questions later” is an outdated reflex. Today, secure data sanitization lets businesses shred less and save more - protecting both budgets and the planet.

