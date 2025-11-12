Legacy data migration is no longer fit for purpose, but what needs to change?

In many modern organizations, data migration is generally seen as an administrative IT task. That’s understandable because, at a fundamental level, it’s about moving data from one location to another.

Whether the underlying task involves upgrading infrastructure, improving system performance, facilitating cloud adoption, ensuring compliance, or a range of other options, migration is a means to an end rather than something with a more strategic impact.

The problem with this mindset is that IT environments have, in general, become significantly more complex, with most businesses now using cloud infrastructure in one form or another.

Adding to the challenge is that more than 80% of enterprise data is unstructured, scattered across various formats, applications and storage technologies. This makes it difficult to know what data exists, where it resides and how valuable or risky it may be.

As a result, applying traditional data migration to these use cases is problematic, not least because most legacy tools lack the intelligence to interpret unstructured datasets.

They treat all files equally and, lacking the ability to assess content or context, can mean businesses transfer redundant or sensitive information into the wrong storage environment, creating new inefficiencies and exposing the organization to unnecessary risk.

A change in mindset

In this context, data migration needs to be redefined as a process that starts before organizations even consider moving anything.

The starting point should be to develop a clear picture of the existing data estate: what is being stored, how it's used, who owns it, and whether it still serves a purpose.

This insight forms the basis for making better decisions about which data should be retained, relocated, reclassified, or removed, aligning with the requirements of businesses that use complex, hybrid technology IT infrastructures.

The big question is, of course, how? In basic terms, the current generation of intelligent data management tools makes this process scalable by using metadata analysis to classify unstructured data at speed and in context.

This enables organizations to act on it strategically, rather than performing a blind migration where all information is treated the same, regardless of whether it was created five minutes ago or fifteen years ago, or whether it holds any real business value.

Take automation, for example, which utilizes analytics to minimize manual effort on the part of IT teams and ensure consistency across diverse storage environments.

As a result, migration becomes a proactive mechanism for modernizing infrastructure and improving governance, rather than a reactive chore.

A strategic approach to migration also enables organizations to take full advantage of the flexibility offered by modern storage systems.

It allows for better alignment between data value and storage investment, ensuring that hot data supporting active workflows is prioritized for high-performance environments, while cold or dormant datasets are securely archived or deleted in line with policy.

This shift helps address the cost-efficiency issues traditionally associated with migration and repositions it as a catalyst for change, creating a cleaner and more manageable data landscape.

Modern migration in action

So, what does an organization look like when it has redefined its approach to data migration?

Translating this modern approach into day-to-day activities depends on effective execution. This starts with clearly defined roles, where IT, compliance, and business teams collaborate around shared goals.

Migration decisions should reflect both technical feasibility and organizational priorities, including regulatory obligations and commercial outcomes.

These organizations also have a clear understanding of their data estate and actively monitor how it evolves. They have moved beyond basic file inventories and now use intelligent systems to identify what data matters most, what presents a risk and what no longer serves any operational purpose.

From a practical standpoint, data discovery and classification must also be operationalized at a scale that meets wider business needs. This is best achieved using platforms that can apply consistent policies, automate task execution and track progress across systems.

Rather than treating migration as a stand-alone project, it should be embedded within broader programs such as infrastructure renewal, cloud service adoption or governance improvement.

While these activities are typically associated with ongoing data management, they are also essential during migration.

Automating processes such as assigning data ownership and applying retention schedules helps ensure that migration decisions align with the broader governance strategy, rather than being handled manually or revisited later.

In doing so, organizations not only improve the success of the current migration, but also lay the groundwork for making future migrations more efficient and less disruptive.

Measurement also matters. While few organizations consistently monitor migration performance today, those who are successful track the effectiveness of migration activity using clear KPIs, ranging from storage cost reduction and policy compliance to accessibility, accuracy and user experience.

Putting these metrics in place not only helps demonstrate value but also shapes ongoing improvements and aligns migration with evolving business needs.

Ultimately, those that take this approach report fewer storage overruns, lower operational costs, and faster access to trusted information.

More importantly, they can adapt their data infrastructure to meet changing business requirements without experiencing the all-too-familiar pitfalls associated with the legacy approach to data migration.

