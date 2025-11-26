Struggling with high storage costs? Time to get deleting, as study finds up to 50% of data could be unused

Cutting 100TB could save AWS customers $27,600 per year in storage

Storage costs are rising as data centers face increased demand

62% of workers spend too much time searching for information

With artificial intelligence straining hardware supply, many have experienced rising cloud storage costs, but there’s an even easier way companies can cut costs without shifting vendors.

A new Crown Information Management report has revealed up to 50% of enterprise data sits unused, taking up valuable storage space when it could otherwise be archived.

According to the data, simply removing 100TB of cloud data could save the average AWS Standard storage customer $27,600 per year in fees – a not-so-insignificant sum.

Unused data could be costing you thousands

Redundant, Obsolete and Trivial (ROT) information is to blame, here, often filling cloud storage spaces with duplicated, outdated or low-value data. ROT also clutters search results and slows auditing – three in five (62%) workers agree they spend too much time searching for information, per Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trend Index.

With this in mind, a cleaner storage environment could also save workers valuable time, increasing output and improving cost-efficiency.

Not only will removing old data help companies cut costs and boost efficiency, but it could also serve as an important contribution to emission reductions. Electricity consumption for data centers is set to more than double by 2030 at the current rate.

All of this being said, Crown acknowledged some data retention requirements that are ultimately adding to companies’ storage costs, GDPR being one of them. “Note any narrow legal exceptions, such as keeping records for public interest archiving, research, or statistics, and include the safeguards required,” the report details.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Crown also warns against over-digitizing: “Don’t scan everything.” Though digitization can reduce physical storage, it might not always be the best way to go about retaining information.

Finally, the report advises companies to destroy what they don’t need… responsibly. This refers to the proper recycling of both paper waste and e-waste.

“Most companies I consult with are paying to store and protect information they do not need,” EMEA Digital Director Tim Rushent concluded. “By removing ROT, organisations not only save money – they reduce risk, improve productivity, and shrink their carbon footprint.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.