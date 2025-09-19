I visited the headquarters of Nord Security to hear how Saily is reshaping the future of travel tech - and it is even offering a free NordVPN subscription with eSIM plans

I recently spent some time at Nord Security's headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania, where I saw firsthand how Saily is carving out its role at the center of modern travel connectivity, as the eSIM provider hopes to make travel more secure.

And now, by combining two of the most commonly used travel technology services, Saily is positioning itself as a complete travel tech solution rather than a single-service provider.

Buy a Saily plan and enjoy NordVPN for free Users who purchase a 10GB plan will receive 1 month of NordVPN Basic, while the 20GB plan includes 1 month of NordVPN Plus. Opting for the unlimited plan unlocks 1 month of NordVPN Complete. This offer is available for all destinations and runs until September 29, 2025.

Why should you choose Saily as your eSIM provider?

Other than offering a seamless internet connection in over 200 countries, Saily's security features make it an excellent choice for travelers.

I particularly like the virtual location feature, which lets you change your location to the destination of your choice. So if your favorite Netflix show isn't available abroad, with Saily you can access it as if you were at home.

The ad blocker and web protection tools keep your online activity safe, with a recent study showing how using an ad blocker can reduce data usage up to 30%.

On top of these security features, this particular deal is especially compelling because it bundles a NordVPN subscription, offering an extra layer of security.

While you are traveling, it is easier for cybercriminals to get access to your data, especially if you are using public Wi-Fi. Having a NordVPN plan minimizes this risk by encrypting your traffic and hiding your IP address.

NordVPN plans normally cost up to $14.99 per month, but with this offer, you get full features, including threat protection, a password manager, and cloud storage at no extra cost.

When I spoke to Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily, earlier this year, he outlined how the company set out to be more than just an eSIM from day one.

"Traditionally, travel eSIMs have been viewed only as a cheaper way of staying connected abroad. We’re trying to change this. By introducing our security features, we’re setting a new standard for mobile connectivity, with security and privacy in mind," he told me.

"It’s vital to protect your cybersecurity at all times: our built-in security features keep travelers safe on mobile data, and when they switch to public Wi-Fi, NordVPN continues to shield them from cyberthreats."