7 smashing rugged smartphones I'm definitely earmarking for Black Friday

I’ve been following rugged smartphone deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, and a few standout models have seen early reductions. Others remain at full price for now however, so there’s still room for stronger discounts as we get closer to the main event.

Phones with ultra-large batteries continue to dominate the market. Devices like the Ulefone Armor 24 with its 22000mAh pack, and the Oukitel WP33 Pro, which also offers long-lasting power and night-vision cameras, are built for extended outdoor use.

At the extreme end, the Oscal Tank 1 pushes things even further with a 20000mAh battery, fast charging, and dual screens.

For users who want something durable without going quite so big, mid-range rugged models offer a good balance. The Blackview BL7000 brings Android 15, a 120Hz display, and a solid camera system, while the Fossibot F106Pro provides strong battery life and a bright camp light for night use. Both are well suited for field work, travel, or everyday use in tough conditions.

If you need carrier flexibility or enterprise-friendly features then there's the Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro, which includes dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and a more conventional design while still carrying an IP68 rating.

I’m tracking current prices against last year’s deals to understand where the best value is likely to land, and I’m expecting more drops as we draw closer to the big day.

Black Friday rugged smartphone deals

Save 31% ($110) Doogee Fire 7: was $360 now $250 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Doogee Fire 7 is a rugged 5G Android 15 phone with a 13000mAh battery, 18W charging, and a discounted price of $249.97, down from $359.99. It offers 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, and a Dimensity 6300 chip. The phone includes a 64MP main camera, IP68 and IP69K protection, NFC, and microSD support up to 2TB.

Save 15% ($60) Oukitel WP33 Pro: was $400 now $340 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ This rugged 5G smartphone has a huge 22000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and Android 13. It offers up to 24GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. The phone includes a 64MP main camera, 32MP front camera, and night-vision lens, plus IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H resistance. It supports NFC, Android Auto, and dual-SIM 5G. In our review, we called it a "flagship phone that’s ready for adventure."

Save 10% ($30) Blackview BL7000 : was $300 now $270 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ The Blackview BL7000 runs Android 15 and has a 7500mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It features 24GB RAM, 256GB storage, and microSD support up to 2TB. The 6.78-inch 2.4K FHD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone includes a 50MP camera, NFC, GPS, and IP69K protection. In our review, we said the "build quality is superb" and liked the AI features, but not the cost of subscribing to them.

Save 20% ($100) Oscal Tank 1: was $500 now $400 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ This rugged 5G smartphone has a huge 20000mAh battery, 55W charging, and Android 15. It offers 48GB RAM, 512GB storage, and microSD expansion up to 2TB. The 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display is paired with a rear 2.01-inch touchscreen for quick controls. The camera setup includes 64MP, 50MP, and 20MP night-vision sensors. It features IP68 and IP69K protection plus GPS, QZSS, and OTG support. Tick the coupon box to save $100.

Ulefone Armor 24 : $320 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ This rugged Android 14 smartphone with a 22000mAh battery is designed for long use outdoors, and supported by an integrated camping light. It includes 24GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. The phone features a 64MP main camera and a 64MP night-vision camera, plus NFC and durable IP-rated protection. In our review, we called it a "super-heavyweight among phones."

Fossibot F106Pro: $250 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ The Fossibot F106Pro is a rugged Android 14 smartphone with a 12000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and dual-SIM support. It offers 15GB RAM with 256GB storage, a 6.74-inch FHD display, and a 48MP main camera paired with 16MP and 20MP night-vision sensors. The phone includes an NFC chip, a 110dB speaker, and a 512-lumen camp light, making it well suited for outdoor use.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro: $575 at a.co Read more Read less ▼ Samsung's rugged 2025 smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It offers dual-SIM capability with one nano SIM and one eSIM, plus 128GB of storage. In our review, we called it a "powerful device that operates reliably in any environment."

Black Friday rugged phones: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday start and end? Black Friday 2025 runs from November 28 to December 1, but you don’t need to wait for the main event to find a good rugged phone deal. Many retailers have already started early discounts, and if you want to avoid low stock or the usual weekend rush, now is a smart time to begin comparing options.

Which rugged phone should I choose during Black Friday? It depends on how you plan to use it. If you need a device that lasts for days, look for extra-large batteries and fast charging. Those who work outdoors or in demanding conditions should focus on models with strong durability ratings, reinforced frames, and water resistance. If you want reliable performance for apps, navigation, or video work, consider phones with higher refresh rate displays, generous RAM, and plenty of storage. Cameras matter too, especially if you rely on your phone for field photography or low-light work. Features like night-vision sensors, brighter flash modules, or wide-angle lenses can be useful in remote environments. Users who travel often should check for dual-SIM support, eSIM options, and broad carrier compatibility.

What features should I look for in a rugged phone? Ruggedness is a given, obviously, but durability ratings such as IP68 or IP69K tell you just how well the phone handles water, dust, and drops. Battery life is key in this category too, so check capacity and charging speed first. If you depend on accurate location data, look for multi-system satellite support like GPS, GLONASS, or QZSS. NFC is helpful for payments, and a bright display improves outdoor visibility. Storage expansion, loud speakers, and built-in utility lights can also make a difference depending on how you use the device. While you're here, check our recommendations for the best rugged smartphones and, if you need more screen space, the best rugged tablets.