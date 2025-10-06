BT unveils promise of a major 5G upgrade across the UK

BT Group is expanding its 5G Standalone infrastructure for more coverage

A rebrand from 5G SA to 5G+ will communicate the benefits to customers

EE customers have already seen a boost this summer

BT Group has declared its commitment to delivering standalone 5G, which it’s branding 5G+, to 99% of the UK population by the end of its 2030 fiscal year – four years ahead of any rival’s targets.

With standalone 5G, BT will upgrade its core infrastructure instead of simply adding 5G radios to 4G networks, which will boost performance across the board.

Formally known as 5G Standalone (SA), BT plans to rebrand the technology ‘5G+’ to make the benefits clearer to customers. Two units are already live in Leeds, with hundreds more planned before 2030.

BT commits to wider 5G SA rollout

Ericsson radios will be responsible for the improvements, with up to 4x greater uplink capacity. The upgrades will also result in EE’s network being able to handle up to 100x more capacity than 4G, enabling better reliability in high-demand areas like cities and major events.

BT Group Chief Security and Networks Officer Howard Watson also noted that 1,500 small cells are also in operation across the UK to boost coverage, with 500 having been added over the past 12 months.

Watson cited a recent group report stating that “continuous improvements to mobile network quality could unlock up to £230 billion in economic growth for the UK,” however the business leader acknowledged that expanding 5G SA by itself won’t solve all the issues.

“Targeted interventions will still be required to address specific issues, such as improving connectivity along railways,” he added.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier in 2025, BT Group claimed 34 million British customers would have access to EE’s 5G SA (now 5G+) network by the end of August 2025, with 45 new locations added over the summer. By spring 2026, it’s hoped that 41 million people would have access to EE’s 5G+.

“Whether you are video calling from a crowded train station, livestreaming on social media from a sold-out concert, or simply staying in touch with your family and friends over the summer holidays, 5G standalone on EE makes your experience smoother, faster and more secure,” BT Group Chief Networks Officer Greg McCall added.

The news comes as BT Group ranks among the worst mobile user experiences across Europe due to poor 5G implementation.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.