VodafoneThree signs up Nokia, Ericsson in multibillion-pound deal to build the UK's next-generation networks

VodafoneThree will use Ericsson and Nokia tech to upgrade its networks

4G customers have already seen boosts of up to 40%

5G should be almost everywhere by 2034

VodafoneThree has announced a multi-billion pound deal with Ericsson and Nokia to expand and improve its UK networks.

The collaboration, which comes weeks after the official completion of its mega-merger, marks one of Europe’s largest privately funded infrastructure builds, and will cover over 17,000 sites across the UK.

This will consist of 10,000+ sites benefitting from Ericsson’s RAN and core network solutions, and a further 7,000+ sites getting Nokia’s RAN equipment.

Ericsson and Nokia will help improve VodafoneThree’s network

The company declared that 4G speeds have already been boosted by up to 40% for the seven million Three and SMARTY customers using its networks, and just three months into the merger, customers are already able to automatically use each other’s network and roam at no extra cost.

Looking ahead, VodafoneThree has plans to tackle 16,500 square kilometers of not-spots across the UK. By the end of the first year after merging, nearly three in four customers should have access to the company’s fastest 5G speeds, expanding to 90% by year three and 99.95% by 2034.

Network expansion plans are also slated to deliver economic benefits, with the UK economy set to be boosted by up to £102 billion between 2025 and 2035 thanks to better infrastructure access for energy, financial services, manufacturing, security and technology companies.

To help with the expansion, VodafoneThree has signed up a further four partners to support site builds nationwide: Beacon, Circet Wireless, M Group and WHP Telecoms.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VodafoneThree also anticipates generating up to 13,000 jobs as part of its expansion, across engineering, construction and maintenance over the eight-year roadmap.

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm welcomed the partnership as an opportunity to “power [VodafoneThree] with the most advanced programmable network products, software and solutions in the world.”

Nokia CEO Justin Hotard noted the chance to provide the UK with “industry-leading network solutions” to meet customer and growing AI demands.