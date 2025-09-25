Upgrading UK critical services could spur billions in new investment, BT claims
Analog networks are costing the UK, BT warns
- BT claims upgrading from legacy networks could save the UK economy £3 billion
- PSTN resilience incidents are on the rise, Ofcom says
- Many European countries are already ahead
A new BT report has revealed just how much the UK economy could gain by upgrading critical services, estimating that by digitizing them and closing down analog networks, the UK could net £3 billion.
This figure takes into account both the costs to upgrade networks and the expenses associated with maintaining PSTN and 2G networks, with benefits spanning far beyond emergency services to include energy and water companies, health services and local governments.
The report comes at a pivotal time – Ofcom has revealed a 45% rise in resilience incidents on the PSTN, which is costing much more than just time and money.
Upgrading networks actually promises to save money
According to BT, 750,000 unnecessary ambulance trips could be saved and up to 280,000 false fire service callouts caused by legacy alarms could be avoided, while saving 12 million hours of council staff time and 600,000 NHS hours, all between now and 2040.
“This research sends a clear message: delaying the shift to digital carries a real cost to public services, the environment and the wider economy,” BT Business CEO Jon James noted.
Change is on the horizon, though, with PSTN retirement set for January 2027 and both Ofcom and the Government urging those using the network to migrate by the end of 2025.
BT boasted about having already migrated 300,000 legacy PSTN lines in 2024.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
However, the UK already risks falling behind many European countries, with Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal and France all already further along. Further delays could cause higher costs, missed efficiency gains and reduced service resilience overall.
Matthew Howett, the CEO of Assembly Research (this report’s partner), added: “Our research found that while the energy and water sectors are already well into their migrations, it’s vital that others follow to avoid growing costs and missed efficiencies.”
You might also like
- VodafoneThree signs up Nokia, Ericsson in multibillion-pound deal to build the UK's next-generation networks
- Need an upgrade? We’ve listed all of the best business smartphones
- These are the best productivity apps
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.