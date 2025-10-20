Critical national infrastructure can’t afford to delay PSTN migration

The UK's analogue Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) is in its final phase. The current network was designed to support the nation’s first telephone exchange and get people talking.

But as businesses evolved, modern technologies such as broadband connectivity, telemetry, alarms, and payment terminals were added.

The ageing analogue network wasn’t built for the digital era and is become increasingly fragile and prone to failure. It can no longer keep pace with the demands of modern public safety.

As a result, by January 2027, it will be permanently retired.

Steve Blackshaw Director of All-IP at BT.

For critical national infrastructure (CNI) organizations, the shift to digital connectivity is more than a network upgrade. Moving to IP-based alternatives opens the door to more integrated, intelligent, and scalable systems.

These digital foundations don’t just replicate what analogue lines provided; they facilitate technological innovation across various sectors which include healthcare organizations, emergency services, energy providers, fire & security services, and local and central government.

Many CNI providers still rely on analogue connectivity and risk outages if migration to all-IP isn’t planned for. That’s why BT is urging CNI sectors to complete their migration by the end of 2025, well ahead of the official shutdown. This allows sufficient time for testing, troubleshooting and integration of digital alternatives.

How digital networks enable modern communication systems

Today, modern communications depend on real-time connectivity and data-heavy applications, with expectations around speed, scalability and reliability that outpace the capabilities of the legacy infrastructure. The PSTN network has served its purpose and is now working beyond its intended lifespan.

Fiber, by contrast, is purpose-built for high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency digital communication. It can transmit vast volumes of data in real time, support stable cloud-based applications, recover quickly from outages, and provide a secure, scalable foundation for distributed operations.

Crucially, it unlocks a new generation of capabilities that analogue systems simply cannot enable and supports the level of resilience CNI sectors require.

For example, in emergency services, police, fire, and ambulance operations rely on always-on communication. The IP-based system enhances coordination and responsiveness by connecting teams with real-time data on single secure network.

In healthcare settings, it allows the NHS to deliver more personal and inclusive care, from quicker emergency response times to easier check-ups at home and clearer video calls with doctors.

And while momentum is building - in 2024 alone, BT migrated nearly 300,000 business lines - the scale of work remaining is significant. Many essential providers, including GP surgeries, pharmacies, and ambulance services, have yet to begin their transition. Given what’s at stake, early and decisive action is essential.

Tailoring the approach for essential services

It’s important to note that there’s no one-size-fits-all route to digital migration, particularly for essential services. Some may need to upgrade hardware, others to adapt software or network design. Success will depend on close collaboration with telecoms providers and technology partners to assess current systems, identify vulnerabilities, and design a transition plan that meets operational needs.

What matters most is starting early. As PwC noted in its recent report on emerging technology adoption, delays in infrastructure modernization result in lost productivity, disengaged staff, and reduced quality of service. For public-serving institutions, those consequences affect real people in critical moments.

Digital transformation begins with connectivity

Connectivity is the foundation of any digital transformation. The PSTN switch-off should be seen as a catalyst for reimagining how essential services operate in a digital-first world. Getting ahead of the curve gives critical providers the chance to build faster, smarter and more resilient systems which will ultimately lead to better outcomes for customers.

The time for action is now.

