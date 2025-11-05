UK government and telcos sign landmark deal to strike back against scam calls

Telecom firms and the UK Government have signed an anti-scam initiative

It hopes to end spoof calls within a year

Networks will unmask foreign callers and help disrupt their organizations

Mobile networks are teaming up with the UK Government to crack down on scam calls to protect consumers from fraud.

Signed by BT EE, Vodafone Three, Talk Talk, Virgin Media O2, Sky, and the Comms Council UK, the new Telecommunications Charter will help expose scammers who spoof their numbers in order to con unsuspecting citizens out of their hard-earned money.

This marks the first time the industry is coming together to act against fraud in a unified and measurable way, with advanced AI tools, rapid case support, and new staff training will ensure that consumers are protected from impersonations.

Unmasking criminals

New measures are being introduced to block foreign call centers that impersonate banks and other financial services. Data reveals that, unsurprisingly, 96% of mobile users decide whether or not to answer calls based on the number - and three quarters say they are unlikely to pick up a call from an unknown foreign number.

So, the coalition is rolling out advanced call tracing technology for mobile networks so that law enforcement have the intelligence to dismantle global fraud operations.

Fraud is currently the most reported crime in the UK, making up a shocking 40% of all crimes against individuals in England and Wales. Fraud has a devastating impact, and big tech firms have done a poor job so far at protecting consumers against the growing danger of AI scams - so this new agreement will be welcome news, but it’s not a silver bullet.

“This initiative marks a huge step forward in improving the UK’s telecoms defenses but people should not be duped into thinking this will instantly clean up every number spoofing issue,” warns Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Cybercriminals are masters of being able to circumnavigate defenses in place and therefore people will still need to remain vigilant. These measures will enhance visibility and reduce large numbers of spoofing attacks, however, it is important to remain cautious of unexpected calls as criminals use lots of tricks to cleverly socially engineer people.”

It’s crucial to remember that you should never share your passwords, bank details, or private information with anyone who contacts you out-of-the-blue.

Scams also rely on a sense of urgency, so don’t get swept up in their requests - always ask for the help or opinion of those around you, and be vigilant with numbers you don’t recognize - your bank is very unlikely to call you unexpectedly.