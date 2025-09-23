DigiCert ONE now includes Valimail’s zero-trust email authentication technology

BIMI logos and Verified Mark Certificates could become more widespread soon

Human error remains a primary factor enabling phishing’s continued global success

Email remains one of the most exploited channels for cybercrime, with phishing and spoofing continuing to target individuals and organizations worldwide.

In order to strengthen protections against these evolving threats, DigiCert has announced its acquisition of Valimail.

This acquisition expands DigiCert ONE with Valimail’s zero-trust email authentication to improve email security against global phishing and spoofing threats.

Expanding DigiCert’s digital trust platform

"Our strategy has always been to expand our platform's capabilities with technologies that solve emerging threats for customers, and we believe that email authentication is the next logical step for DigiCert ONE,” said Amit Sinha, DigiCert CEO.

Valimail, recognized for its patented DMARC solutions and FedRAMP authorization, already protects enterprises, government agencies, and global brands.

The company has built its reputation as a leader in DMARC enforcement, an area critical to authenticating legitimate senders and blocking spoofed messages.

“Our mission has always been to authenticate the world’s communications, starting with email. Teaming up with DigiCert helps accelerate our joint mission globally…” said Alex Garcia-Tobar, Valimail CEO.

DigiCert’s integration of Valimail’s capabilities aims to unify defenses across websites, devices, software, and now email.

Its addition to DigiCert creates opportunities to deploy DMARC at scale through established email hosting services and secure email provider platforms.

This acquisition shows DigiCert’s ambition to capture a share of the $4bn+ DMARC market, while aiming to deliver unified digital trust for customers.

“As a growth company, we’re excited to work closely with Amit and his leadership team to capture a larger share of the $4B+ market opportunity ahead of us,” Garcia-Tobar added.

While the partnership could make BIMI logos and Verified Mark Certificates more widespread in inboxes, attackers are known for adjusting their methods.

Temporary email services, for example, continue to be used for malicious activity, raising doubts about whether technological improvements alone can deter sophisticated campaigns.

Phishing remains the leading cyber threat because of human error and inconsistent adoption of security standards.

Even with advanced authentication tools, attackers often exploit overlooked gaps or delayed implementation within organizations.

For DigiCert and Valimail, success will depend not only on technology but on whether businesses adopt these solutions fully and educate users about evolving threats.

The move strengthens DigiCert’s position, but it does not guarantee a quick decline in phishing or spoofing incidents.