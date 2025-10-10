The silent impersonators: how lookalike domains threaten UK business trust

In the UK’s increasingly digitized economy, where trust underpins everything from online banking and NHS communications to legal and supply chain operations, that trust is being undermined by a growing threat: lookalike domains.

These deceptive web addresses are designed to mimic legitimate ones and are now widely used in email impersonation attacks targeting British businesses and public institutions.

Elia Okulovski Social Links Navigation Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at BlueVoyant.

For example, cybercriminals reportedly registered a lookalike domain mimicking a well-known logistics platform used by UK freight brokers. The fake domain was reportedly nearly identical to the legitimate one, differing by just a single character or top-level domain such as .co instead of .com.

Attackers used it to send deceptive emails and host cloned login pages, successfully impersonating brokers and diverting real shipments. This fraud caused major operational disruption and financial losses, with industry estimates ranging from £40,000 to over £160,000 per incident.

This case illustrates how attackers exploit subtle domain variations like swapping letters, adding hyphens, or changing top-level domains (TLDs) to bypass traditional defenses and exploit trust.

These tactics are especially dangerous in sectors like logistics, finance, and legal services, where email-based coordination is routine and time-sensitive.

Though these methods are not novel, their scale and effectiveness have grown, particularly in sectors where digital change surpasses cybersecurity readiness. UK businesses now face a rising threat that requires urgent action.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An understated yet significant misrepresentation

Lookalike domains exploit human errors as people miss small details online, such as swapped characters or changed extensions, as outlined above, making them hard to spot, especially on mobile devices or when under pressure to complete urgent tasks.

Attackers pair these subtle changes with convincing emails that mimic internal language and communications, using the fake domains to launch targeted phishing campaigns.

Email remains a core communication tool across many UK businesses, and this is where lookalike domains do the most damage.

An email that appears to come from a trusted executive, nor a known supplier can trigger actions such as wire transfers, password resets, or sensitive data disclosures.

These attacks often rely not just on visual deception, but on psychological tactics of urgency, authority, and familiarity to prompt fast responses before questions are asked.

Lookalike domain threats enable various types of fraud. Attackers may use these domains to conduct invoice fraud by intercepting or mimicking legitimate billing communications, redirecting payments to their own accounts.

In industries such as construction and logistics, which involve frequent and high-value transactions, these schemes can result in significant financial losses.

Another tactic involves executive impersonation, where emails appear to originate from company leaders such as the CEO or CFO, requesting urgent fund transfers or confidential reports.

These requests can bypass internal protocols due to perceived authority. Social engineering methods are frequently incorporated into these schemes, making them seem routine or legitimate.

Recruitment fraud is a rising threat in the UK, particularly as remote work and digital hiring become the norm across industries. Cybercriminals increasingly impersonate HR professionals from reputable British firms, often using lookalike domains to lure job seekers with fake offers.

These scams are designed to harvest personal data, banking details, or even conduct fraudulent onboarding processes. Victims are left vulnerable to identity theft, while companies suffer reputational damage and disruption to legitimate talent acquisition efforts.

Even more concerning is the role of lookalike domains in account takeover campaigns targeting UK businesses.

Attackers send convincing password reset requests or verification prompts from domains that closely mimic trusted brands, tricking employees into surrendering credentials.

Once inside corporate systems, threat actors can exfiltrate sensitive data, impersonate executives, and launch further phishing attacks.

Detection and defense: Why the basics aren’t enough

The very nature of lookalike domains makes them hard to detect. Unlike obvious phishing attempts or malware payloads, these domains often don’t trigger traditional security filters.

Many are dormant upon registration and only become active after weeks or months, allowing them to evade early detection. This latency, combined with the sheer volume of new domain registrations, makes manual tracking impractical.

Organizations need to embrace advanced detection methodologies that go beyond basic keyword or blacklist approaches. For instance, machine learning models that measure string similarity between domain names can help flag subtle variations early.

Detection, however, is only the first step. Monitoring domains over time, particularly those that have been flagged as suspicious but not yet malicious, is equally critical. Domains that initially serve no malicious purpose can be activated at any time. Without ongoing surveillance, organizations risk being caught off guard.

Strategic responses for UK organizations

The complexity of today’s cyber threat landscape means that a reactive posture is no longer viable for UK organizations.

From NHS phishing campaigns to impersonation attacks targeting financial institutions, the risks are evolving rapidly. British businesses must adopt a layered and proactive defense model that reflects both the sophistication of modern threats and the regulatory expectations under frameworks like GDPR and ISO 27001.

Employee awareness remains the cornerstone of cyber resilience. UK firms must go beyond basic phishing recognition and train staff to question unexpected requests even those appearing to come from known colleagues or trusted suppliers.

A culture of verification, supported by clear escalation protocols and tools helps to reduce the human error factor that underpins many successful attacks.

Once a lookalike domain is detected, swift action is essential. Legal, IT, and compliance teams must coordinate to collect evidence, submit takedown requests, and mitigate reputational damage.

Organizations should look for rapid takedown at the server level to prevent attackers from continuing to use the entity and targeting the brand. Often these actions are best performed by a trusted cyber security partner with deep expertise in take downs.

Investing in threat intelligence and working with cyber security partners can also provide the scale and expertise many internal teams lack. For larger organizations, building in-house capabilities to track domain registrations and monitor impersonation attempts across partners and vendors is becoming a standard best practice.

Why UK businesses must lead with vigilance

The threat from lookalike domains is a textbook example of how small changes in the digital ecosystem can lead to outsized risks.

Organizations that treat digital identity protection as a core pillar of security strategy will be better positioned to defend not only their networks, but also their reputations and customer trust.

This is not a challenge that can be outsourced but must become a business imperative. The digital battlefield is about deception, psychology, and speed. UK businesses that grasp this quickly will become more resilient, both now and in the future.

We've featured the best secure email provider.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro