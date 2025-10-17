Sercomm begins first phase toward consumer-ready Wi-Fi 8 routers

Reliability is Wi-Fi 8’s main focus as Broadcom and Sercomm reveal first platform

New router marks transition from theoretical design to working hardware

Wi-Fi 8 is beginning to move beyond lab testing, offering the first glimpse of what the next generation of wireless connectivity will look like.

In an industry that’s usually obsessed with peak speed, Wi-Fi 8’s focus is on reliability, with the aim being to improve stability, cut latency, and deliver better performance in environments with many connected devices.

At its core, Wi-Fi 8 will continue to use familiar frequency bands - 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz - but with wider 320MHz channels and new physical layer improvements. The theoretical ceiling sits at around 46Gbps, although most of the attention is focused on maintaining performance rather than chasing record numbers.

Fundamental pivot

Features such as Enhanced Long Range and Distributed Resource Units are designed to keep signals stable even when multiple devices compete for bandwidth or when users move farther from their routers.

Qualcomm has described Wi-Fi 8 as a “fundamental pivot” in how wireless systems are designed, stressing reliability and low latency in congested or mobile conditions.

While major players such as TP-Link and Qualcomm have demonstrated early versions of the 802.11bn standard, one lesser-known manufacturer has become the first to announce physical hardware built around it.

Sercomm, a Taiwanese broadband and telecom equipment maker, has announced its first Wi-Fi 8 platform in partnership with Broadcom.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The platform is built around Broadcom’s newest chipset and combines deterministic latency, multi-gigabit throughput, and intelligent spectrum management.

It also includes built-in machine learning functions that can tune performance dynamically.

“Wi-Fi 8 is a strategic enabler for carriers aiming to differentiate on experience, not just bandwidth,” said Derek Elder, President of Sercomm's Service Provider Business Group.

“We are proud to be among the first OEMs partnering with Broadcom to introduce Wi-Fi 8 connectivity solutions. Together, we’re providing operators a turnkey platform that unifies next-generation connectivity, smart-home orchestration, and edge intelligence - all within a single device,” Elder added.

The hardware, which will be shown off at the upcoming Network X 2025 event in Paris, France, also supports Matter smart-home standards and fiber-to-the-room networks.

Certification for Wi-Fi 8 is still years away, but Sercomm’s prototype is the first tangible sign that the next generation of Wi-Fi has started to move out of labs and into physical products.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.