Asus ProArt Creator Router 7 PRT-BE59 can move 30 GB files wirelessly in under one minute

ProArt Creator Switch 10S PQG-U1080 pushes wired throughput to 40 Gbps

Asus new Switch features eight 2.5G ports and two 10G uplinks

Asus has extended its ProArt lineup into studio networking with two devices designed to move very large files more efficiently.

The ProArt Creator Router 7 PRT-BE59 introduces Wi-Fi 7 wireless speeds of up to 5,000Mbps, while the ProArt Creator Switch 10S PQG-U1080 supports a high-level switching capacity across its wired ports.

According to Asus, these devices reduce bottlenecks when handling 8K video, extensive image libraries, or collaborative editing projects where delays can undermine productivity.

A wireless backbone for creative projects

The ProArt Creator Router 7 PRT-BE59 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 connection can move around 30GB of project files in under a minute, giving studios the ability to share large datasets without long delays.

Asus frames this as critical for tasks such as syncing project files to cloud storage, streaming content at high resolution, and enabling real-time collaboration.

Although its specifications resemble those promoted by the best Wi-Fi and gaming routers, this device is directed at professional studios where stable performance is more important than entertainment use.

On the wired side, the router includes a 2.5G WAN port, a 2.5G LAN port, and three 1G LAN ports.

While these may be adequate for mixed wireless and wired setups, they remain modest compared to what high-end production environments typically demand.

To fill this gap, Asus introduced the ProArt Creator Switch 10S PQG-U1080, which offers eight 2.5G ports for routine wired tasks and two 10G SFP+ uplinks for heavier throughput.

This configuration supports up to 40Gbps of switching, a figure Asus positions as necessary for the rapid movement of 8K footage and simultaneous editing across multiple workstations.

Whether many studios can actually saturate this capacity is uncertain because enterprise-grade switches already exist with comparable specifications.

In a controlled demo, Asus illustrated how these devices might function in practice.

A travel router and a 5G device captured media in the field, which was transferred securely to a studio over VPN.

Inside the studio, the ProArt Router 7 distributed files over Wi-Fi 7, while the ProArt Switch 10S handled the wired transfers at up to 10G.

The process was presented as seamless from capture through editing, but the actual performance will depend on real-world independent reviews, not a laboratory-controlled demo.

These devices show potential for reducing delays in demanding workflows, but it remains unclear if they can displace established enterprise networking gear that professionals already depend on.

Via The Guru of 3D