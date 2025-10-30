One of our top-rated eSIMs is offering free data plans for Japan and 200 other destinations

With the holiday season just around the corner, many travelers are finalizing their year-end getaways, and staying connected abroad has never been more essential.

If you're planning a trip to Japan, Ubigi stands out as one of the most reliable and high-performing eSIM providers on the market.

After testing and comparing multiple options for our best eSIMs for international travel guide, my team and I found Ubigi to deliver the most consistent global performance, offering both data and voice plans across 200+ destinations.

What makes Ubigi particularly impressive in Japan is its strong local network partnerships with KDDI and NTT Docomo, ensuring seamless coverage even in remote regions where many other eSIMs tend to drop off.

Why choose Ubigi?

Being a full-fledged MVNO, Ubigi maintains direct partnerships with local network operators. When I spoke with Ubigi's CEO recently about the brand's commitment to delivering reliable network coverage, he explained that Ubigi uses packet gateways to route traffic through networks closer to the user, resulting in faster, more stable connectivity.

Moreover, I've found Ubigi's data plans to be equally impressive for their flexibility and inclusivity.

For example, Japan plans start at 1GB and go all the way up to unlimited data, with the option to choose unlimited packages valid for 7, 15, or 30 days. Frequent travelers can even opt for an annual subscription for year-round coverage.

The installation process is straightforward, as with most eSIM providers. The Ubigi eSIM is also reusable, meaning you only need to install and activate the eSIM once on your phone, and from there you can keep adding data for unlimited destinations.