<a id="elk-eca4c6b0-4535-404c-890f-f256d9fb0e7d"></a><h2 id="a-post-halloween-horror-for-movie-fans-2">A post-Halloween horror for movie fans</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="385af5ab-6c78-407e-a635-cabab24a9b9f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1600px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="LEvqgqmoPEtVxCRjcpPRcQ" name="Letterboxd-2" alt="A Downdetector graph showing the Letterboxd outage" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/LEvqgqmoPEtVxCRjcpPRcQ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1600" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Letterboxd)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="29566e23-8e31-4998-ac45-500f213f9445">Seeing lots of red on a Downdetector graph is never a good sign, but that's unfortunately what we have right now for Letterboxd.</p><p>At the time of writing, there are around 625 reports of issues with both the app and website. That's been steadily climbing for the past two hours, since 7.20am ET / 12.20pm GMT.</p><p>Right now, we're also getting a 'web server is down' message on the website, so this is indeed a global outage. For the sake of everyone looking for their collections and ranked lists, let's hope that gets fixed soon...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>