What is biometric AI and how does it work?

Biometrics are the unique physical or behavioral features that can be used to identify an individual – most commonly voice, face, speech patterns, and fingerprints.

A good example of how biometric technology has evolved is the progression of Apple’s iPhone and iPad lock features over the past 15 years. It’s a clear illustration of how far we’ve come.

Yet, even within the last 12 to 18 months, the landscape has shifted significantly. Two years ago, the digital identity solutions market was valued at $34.5bn and was forecast to continue its vast growth in the coming years.

Latest reports show that the number of people using software-based facial recognition to secure payments will exceed 1.4 billion globally this year, compared to just 671 million in 2020.

The current landscape

While the use of biometrics continues to boom thanks to its effectiveness in strengthening security, rapid advancements in fraudsters’ toolkits have made it increasingly possible to replicate a person’s likeness.

A groundbreaking report published in 2020 forecasted that cybercrime is set to cost the world $10.5tn trillion a year by 2025.

To put it into perspective, this makes cybercrime the third biggest global economy, beaten only by the United States and China.

With this level of financial gain flowing into the pockets of cybercriminals and fraudsters, they have been able to scale their operations to mirror legitimate private sector organizations.

Today, many operate out of high-rise offices, complete with HR departments, employee benefits, and corporate structures.

While it may sound like fiction, these details reflect the level of funding, sophistication, and expertise now embedded within criminal networks.

Backed by billions, the tools and tactics they deploy to target individuals and organizations have evolved at an alarming pace.

In response to this growing threat, AI-enabled biometrics have emerged, bringing a new level of intelligence and adaptability to identity protection.

Technological advances have ushered in a new era of threats, particularly through deepfakes, which are now capable of convincingly mimicking voice, face, and behavioral traits.

For those of us building the digital defenses that businesses and institutions depend on, this challenge has forced rapid innovation in cyber security.

Biometric security is already trusted to protect the world’s most sensitive assets, from banks and governments to military infrastructure.

But if deepfakes can convincingly bypass these systems, as OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman warned in July, then the question becomes: how do we stay ahead?

The answer lies in AI-powered biometric fusion – technology that fuses voice, facial recognition, and speech pattern analysis to develop an intelligent system capable of understanding not just how someone looks or sounds but how they express themselves.

By learning an individual’s appearance, behavior, and vocal characteristics, the system builds a dynamic identity profile that is extremely difficult to spoof.

How AI helps

The system does this via AI – a technology that replicates human intelligence.

It learns from data, much of which is generated by humans, to solve problems, understand language, recognize patterns, and make decisions similarly to humans.

At its core, identity is a dataset; a unique set of data that each of us produces, representing us and enabling others to recognize who we are.

Our biometric data facilitates communication, connection, and most importantly, trust between individuals.

If I know who you are, I can trust you to perform transactions, undertake tasks, and share confidential information with you, confident that I am communicating with someone I know.

In humans, the primary biometric modalities are face and voice. We recognize one another by learning the distinct voice and facial features of each individual.

AI biometric technologies imitate the human ability to recognize each other by learning individuals' unique visual and verbal traits.

This means that the next time you log into a secure online service, the AI biometric system recognizes it is you by identifying your unique voice and facial features, which it has learned from your previous logins.

This ongoing learning process allows AI biometrics to continually improve its ability to recognize individuals, increasing its confidence that it is indeed you – the authorized user – accessing a secure service.

On the other hand, the better it becomes at knowing you, the more adept it is at detecting when it is not you; such as when faced with a fraudster, a recording, or a deepfake.

But AI biometrics is more than just recognizing that it is you. Like humans, AI biometrics can also infer a range of other attributes.

Your voice and facial features can reveal your age, gender, and ethnicity—gleaned from your accent, language, and appearance. Certain health conditions can be identified through voice and facial biometric analysis.

Importantly, just as humans learn to perceive a person's emotional state from their vocal and visual cues, so too can AI biometrics interpret these attributes to determine a user's emotional condition.

This capability is particularly significant for the development of engaging, empathetic agentic AI. AI that knows you.

In an era where identity is security, this AI-driven approach offers a critical layer of protection, one that evolves alongside the threat landscape.

