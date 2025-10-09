The need for a modern fraud prevention stack

To put it bluntly, legacy fraud defenses simply aren’t keeping up. In England and Wales alone, fraud events have surged by 33%, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This rise isn’t just a reflection of more criminal activity; it’s a sign that traditional approaches to prevention are falling short

Many organizations are still relying on a mix of disconnected tools and point solutions two-factor authentication (2FA), device fingerprinting and biometric checks, among others.

Adrian Jenkins Social Links Navigation Revenue & Growth Leader at SEON.

While each offers value in isolation, together they introduce complexity, data fragmentation and slower detection, leaving fraud teams outpaced by automated and AI-enhanced attacks.

To respond more effectively, businesses need more than incremental fixes. They need a complete fraud overhaul.

Let’s leave patchwork in the past

Despite good intentions, many organizations operate with a fragmented fraud prevention setup built around reactive tools, isolated fixes and legacy thinking.

This approach not only leaves blind spots, but it also creates problems of its own, such as duplicate alerts, conflicting data and inconsistent risk scoring between teams.

Fraud today is no longer a single event; it’s a fluid, multi-step process. For example, a fraudster might pass an initial identity check only to later exploit account recovery or payment processes.

Without continuous monitoring and connected intelligence, these threats often go unseen until damage is done.

Additionally, basic security methods like 2FA and challenge questions are now easily bypassed with automated tools and deepfake-enabled spoofing.

And while individual solutions might address specific risks, they also form an unwieldy tech stack that slows teams down and obscures the bigger picture. The result? Poor visibility, slower detection and critical fraud signals missed entirely.

These inefficiencies are only made worse by the accelerating pace of fraud innovation. With the rise of synthetic identities, social engineering and AI-generated content, distinguishing real users from bad actors has never been harder.

Moving from accumulation to unification

If fragmentation persists as the problem, integration offers the solution. A unified fraud prevention stack doesn’t just plug gaps; it eliminates them by connecting data across the customer journey.

This means faster, more accurate decisions, higher approval rates and a smoother user experience. Unlike point solutions, AI and ML-based systems continuously adapt, learning from every new transaction, user pattern and confirmed fraud case.

Over time, they spot anomalies earlier, identify emerging attack methods and reduce reliance on manual reviews – all without degrading the experience for legitimate customers.

The goal isn’t to keep adding tools, but to mold what you have into a single, intelligent system: integrated, real-time and strategic. So what does that look like, and how do you build it?

Building a unified fraud prevention stack

Audit your current setup Start by understanding what you already have. Assess existing tools and processes across fraud, IT, compliance and customer teams. This will help you spot gaps, overlaps and areas where you’re lacking real-time capabilities. Invest in AI – and understand it AI and machine learning aren’t a nice-to-have anymore; they’re the engine of modern fraud prevention. The best setups combine blackbox AI (which uncovers hidden patterns) with whitebox AI (which explains its reasoning). This balance builds trust, reduces false positives and lets teams fine-tune their systems faster. Monitor behavior in real time Fraudsters don’t just fake identities, they fake behaviors. Real-time behavioral monitoring tracks how users interact with systems (clicks, device switches, typing speed) to spot anomalies. Over time, this helps distinguish genuine users from bots, synthetic IDs and AI-generated fraud. Consolidate data and intelligence Siloed signals are easy to miss. A modern stack brings together device data, behavioral insights, transactional patterns and third-party intelligence into a single view. The goal isn’t just collection, it’s correlation. The more connected your data, the clearer your picture of risk. Automate across the stack Automation boosts speed and consistency, but only if it works across the full customer journey. By linking rules, triggers and workflows across systems, organizations can reduce manual reviews and respond to threats in real time.

Future-ready fraud prevention

As fraud grows more sophisticated, the answer isn’t more tech, it’s better coordination. A modern fraud stack is integrated, intelligent and built to adapt.

It connects the dots, learns in real time and scales with the threat. It empowers teams to act faster, with greater accuracy and less friction for genuine users.

Crucially, it also breaks down silos between teams, from compliance to fraud to customer experience, enabling a more holistic view of risk and stronger decision-making. With fraud tactics constantly evolving, organizations need systems that can evolve faster.

A unified approach isn’t just a competitive advantage – it’s a necessity for long-term resilience, customer trust and sustainable growth.

