How to brace your business infrastructure for the impact of ChatGPT-5

“Smarter, faster, and more useful” than ever: the latest version of ChatGPT-5 has certainly been talked up by OpenAI co-founder, Sam Altman.

But does your business have what it takes to make the most of what the updated platform can offer?

The hotly anticipated new release pushes the boundaries of what organizations can achieve with AI, but it also piles pressure on existing IT infrastructure.

Nicolas Leszczynski Social Links Navigation Principle Solutions Engineer, Riverbed Technology.



Networks, applications and devices must now be able to consistently deliver the high-quality experiences that ChatGPT-5 promises.

So, let’s take a moment to weigh up the potential benefits and consequent realities of the artificial platform – and outline the best ways to harness its capabilities.

Unprecedented possibilities

While Altman said the third and fourth versions of ChatGPT were like talking to a “high school student” or a “college student”, he thinks GPT-5 is suddenly like speaking to a “PhD-level” expert.

This leap in advanced cognitive abilities reduces errors and hallucinations to produce outputs that are more contextually relevant and accurate than before.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And because it now adopts a unified model architecture that consolidates multiple functions into a single system, users can choose to avoid the hassle of manual model switching – making it easy to deploy uniformly across all parts of a business.

More specifically, enterprises can use GPT-5 to analyze and summarize training materials or customer interactions using native video processing – as well as boost productivity by integrating an operator framework for automating multi-step workflows.

But perhaps most significantly, processing capacity has expanded to a one million token context window that can comfortably handle extensive datasets in one coherent session.

Put simply, the scale at which enterprises can interact with AI is now unprecedented, because with more data funneling into the model comes more extractable value.

For businesses, that provides greater efficiency and better insights across the board – if, and only if, you’re equipped with the right unified observability tools to keep the new technology on track.

Back to reality

Before we get too carried away with the possibilities though, let’s get back to reality for a second.

To experience a full raft of potential benefits, enterprises must have an infrastructure robust enough to support the data demands of GPT-5 – or any other sophisticated AI tools, for that matter.

Think back to the early 2000s when mobile users constantly counted their minutes, texts and data.

Unlimited data packages and smartphones offered freedom from that – until heavy apps and streaming once again created a costly information overload.

This “data anxiety”, as one recent research project coined it, is essentially what AI is causing in business today.

GPT-5’s appetite for data is insatiable, and every large-scale interaction requires robust computation to optimize the output.

All that data has to derive from somewhere – be it from a corporate server, cloud access or employee device – and then go elsewhere for the tool to do its ‘thinking’ before then sending ‘answers’ to endpoints.

So, without solutions designed to decongest that dataflow, the strain on enterprise networks could be a serious issue.

Additionally, as enterprise reliance on AI grows, so does the cost of downtime.

End users are bound to face unforeseen performance issues during the rollout of any new software – particularly when the complexity of a hybrid IT estate renders it difficult to identify where these problems are taking root.

Without observability tools that patrol all corners of the digital environment, errors like bottlenecks, latency and blind spots can cause missed commercial opportunities and long-term reputational damage.

Achieving data scalability, security and accuracy

As you can quickly see, although it might be easy to bring a new level of AI expertise into the business, some careful consideration is required. To make the most of ChatGPT-5 as a corporate tool, you must therefore reframe how you think about your digital backbone.

Data scalability, security and accuracy are increasingly vital – and can all be achieved by embracing three tools: Network acceleration solutions that ensure critical data moves safely across your hybrid environments – guaranteeing network continuity and eliminating bottlenecks at critical junctures.

Unified Observability platforms with the kind of visibility that supports your IT teams to preserve constant uptime – detecting anomalies, predicting failures and monitoring user experiences across your digital estate.

And AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations) that draws from intuitive, real-time telemetry data to execute intelligent automation – liberating your teams from manually dealing with tech issues.

Ultimately, as you lean more on ChatGPT-5 for better insights and accelerated productivity, such solutions will provide much-needed support to your underlying infrastructures – helping them keep pace and power.

Integrating next-gen AI into your business

ChatGPT-5 presents a compelling opportunity to embed AI more deeply into your business – but only if you ensure AI-readiness is a critical aspect of your digital strategy.

Because AI success depends on the strength of the networks that facilitate it, equipping your digital estate with protective and proficient tools is paramount.

And as with most things, the sooner you act today, the better prepared you’ll be for tomorrow.

When backed by solutions like unified observability, network acceleration and AIOps, ChatGPT-5 could rapidly bring a wave of PhD-level expertise into your business – unlocking more potential than ever.

We feature the best AI chatbots for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro