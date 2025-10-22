Don't be afraid to splash out on AI, says SAP - it could change the way you do business for good

SAP’s European leadership has looked to assure customers still cautious about integrating AI tools into their business processes that the investment is worth the risk.

At the company’s SAP Now AI Tour event in London, the message was clear - the evolution of technology is transforming our lives, Leila Romane, Managing Director, SAP UK & Ireland, told attendees.

“SAP’s commitment (is) no matter what journey you’re on, our role is about bringing the right people the right solutions and innovation to bring meaningful business outcomes.”

Disruption and AI

SAP’s message at the event was straightforward - one of working with customers in order to optimize business processes end-to-end and offering positive workplace outcomes.

“Everybody we talk with talks about transformation in this era of constant disruption. I think we all realize that we live in a world that is ever-changing, the technological advancements are quite rapid - and at the end of the day, customers want tangible business outcomes,” noted Manos Raptopoulos, Global President Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa.

“We are living in a changing environment where the problems are the same - every organization is looking for agility, they are looking for transformation, but we have new tools to be able to address these topics.”

The news comes as SAP revealed new research claiming that, while investment and interest from businesses in AI remains strong, the need for a long-term strategy and focus is key.

The company’s findings noted UK businesses will be spending on average £15.94 million on AI in 2025 - but these investments are set to increase by an average of 40% in the next two years, especially as 95% said AI is driving innovation in their companies.

But businesses are expecting fast and effective returns from this investment, with over three-quarters (78%) of UK executives believing AI spending will see a positive return within one to three years, and more than half (52%) hoping it delivers returns faster than any other technology.

“UK businesses have the ambition, talent, and data to lead in AI, although too many are still treating it as a ‘technology project’ rather than a holistic business transformation,” added Romane.

“The real opportunity is to use AI to reimagine how companies operate, how people work, and how value is created for customers.”

“AI investment must go hand in hand with people investment…right now, employees are running ahead of their organisations, using AI tools because they see the opportunity, although they are not always aware of the risks involved.”

“If we give them the training, sanctioned tools, and create safe opportunities for experimentation, that energy can become a real driver of transformation and growth.”

