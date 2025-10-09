The next game-changer to navigate volatility is agentic AI

CEOs today are expected to make fast, high-stakes decisions in a world that’s anything but predictable. Geopolitical unrest, economic volatility, and the rapid acceleration of technology are reshaping industries in real time and shifting priorities with little warning.

And while the pressure to deliver short-term results hasn’t eased, the roadmap to sustainable, long-term growth has grown harder to read.

Amid the noise, the leaders pulling ahead aren’t the fastest but the clearest. The clearest thinkers are increasingly those who’ve embedded AI to support the core of their decision-making and place the right bets that drive concrete business returns.

Neil Dhar Social Links Navigation Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting.

According to a recent IBM study of 2,000 global CEOs, CEOs’ top priority for the next three years is improving forecast accuracy — predicting industry, market and business shifts to inform strategy and drive business growth as well as shareholder value.

AI plays a central role in doing just that, helping leaders anticipate shifts in demand and adjust strategies faster than their competitors. As AI evolves, the ability to plan with both speed and precision will separate those who lead from those who are left behind.

Unlock smarter decisions with AI

Organizations using AI to connect real-time signals with planning decisions are already seeing significantly faster decision cycles, giving them room to adjust course before disruptions hit.

Agentic AI has the potential to take these gains a step further by autonomously gathering and integrating diverse data sources, simulating how different scenarios might play out, and learning from what happens to refine guidance along the way.

Take enterprise procurement, a space where decisions have to be quick and grounded in a myriad of data sources from supplier background information to the weather.

If there’s an earthquake in one part of the world, procurement teams need to know right away which suppliers might be impacted and how, what the ripple effects might be, and how to respond before the disruption spreads.

AI-powered assistants have risen to the challenge, processing vast amounts of real-time data to help procurement teams quickly uncover supplier risks, pinpoint opportunities, and make smarter, faster decisions.

To get AI-driven planning right, organizations need to plug AI tools directly into real-time data streams that show what’s actually happening inside the business.

That sets up fast-paced, cross-functional review cycles where teams regularly dig into AI’s forecasts and scenario models; giving these teams the power to make quick calls and shift plans as the data changes; and building processes that turn these decisions into immediate actions.

When AI is woven into the fabric of an organization, risks can be identified earlier and decisions adjusted at clock speed, maintaining control in an environment where timing is everything.

Focus investments where they drive clarity

Choosing where to invest amid competing priorities and limited resources is one of the toughest challenges organizations wrestle with today.

Misallocated investments waste capital and increase vulnerability. The uncertainty around which initiatives will truly deliver value only makes it harder to know where to place your bets with confidence.

Luckily, we’re starting to see AI help cut through that noise. By surfacing insights from data, AI can help leaders spot patterns and opportunities they may not have caught otherwise.

When you bring those insights to the forefront of decisions, teams can clearly see where to prioritize, shifting investments to where AI signals the biggest payoff.

One place this is already happening is in companies with large customer service operations, where thousands of calls each day capture a steady stream of questions, frustrations and feedback.

Hidden in those conversations is a wealth of insight, but much of it sits trapped in inconsistent formats and disconnected systems.

One organization tackled this by using AI to clean, structure and analyze its call transcripts, uncovering patterns that had previously gone unnoticed.

Teams were able to identify recurring product issues, track competitor mentions and follow shifts in sentiment, giving the business the insight needed to confidently redirect investment to areas with the greatest potential impact.

If you’re leading a company right now, you have a great deal of unknowns on your plate. The question is not how fast you move, but how clearly you see.

AI is giving organizations a sharper view of what’s coming, helping leaders act with confidence. In a world where timing, resource allocation and agility can make or break growth, clarity is quickly becoming your competitive edge.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro