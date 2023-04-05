AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review: 3D V-Cache for the people

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a superb follow up to the best gaming processor of the last generation, more than holding it's own against Intel's best processor and running in a strong second place against the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. It's not particularly cheap though, and if you want to do something other than gaming, there are definitely better. But as a more accessible 3D V-Cache chip, this should be the first chip you go to if you're looking to upgrade to a solid midrange build.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Two-minute review

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has some tough shoes to fill after the much-acclaimed 5800X3D launched last year and took the PC gaming scene by storm, but fortunately for everyone involved, it is more than just a next-gen refresh.

The 7800X3D is one of the most potent gaming chips I've ever tested, easily beating out Team Blue's best processor, the Intel Core i9-13900K, across a number of titles despite having fewer cores and a slower boost clock. It even comes pretty damn close to putting up the kinds of fps I saw in my AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D review, which is an even more impressive feat given how much more 3D V-Cache the 7950X3D has, in addition to twice the number of processing cores and higher clock speeds.

Even more impressive is how much performance the 7800X3D is able to squeeze out of a rather shockingly low amount of power, making this possibly the most energy efficient chip I've tested out of this latest generation of processors.

Add all this to a more acceptable price point of $469 (about £390 / AU$675) and you have the best AMD processor for a low-power midrange build for absolutely chewing through 1080p and even 1440p gaming. So much so, in fact, that you can completely disregard even the best Intel processors as a complete non-factor in this regard.

There are limits to what 3D V-Cache can do though, and once you push your graphics settings into the high-to-ultra range — especially at 4K resolution — the advantage of 3D V-Cache all but disappears as even the best graphics card struggles to keep up. So if you're out here in these streets trying to game at 4K with the max settings allowed, you're likely not going to see a whole lot of improvement over something like the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or even the 5800X3D.

The other major drawback for this chip is that the 3D V-Cache seems to come at the cost of performance elsewhere, with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D lagging behind the Ryzen 7 7700X in just about every other performance category besides gaming. If you need a processor that can game hard while also being a productivity champ, you're going to have to invest more and get yourself one of the Ryzen 9 3D V-cache alternatives.

If you are on a more limited budget and can't go for one of the more expensive chips, then you're going to have to decide which is more important: gaming, or everything else. If you choose gaming though, you won't be disappointed with the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

$469 US MSRP (about £390 / AU$675)

Available April 6, 2023

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is available as of April 6, 2023, with a US MSRP of $469, which converts to about £390 / AU$675, though I haven't been told official UK or Australia pricing as of yet. I have reached out to AMD for that info, and will update this review if I hear back from the company.

Of this latest class of 3D V-Cache chips, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the cheapest, with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D retailing for $699 (about £595 / AU$1,015) and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D retailing for $599 (about £510 / AU$870).

This also puts the Ryzen 7 7800X3D about 20% cheaper than the Intel Core i9-13900K ($589, about £500 / AU$850), and about 12% more expensive than the Core i7-13700K ($419, about £360 / AU$610) it is ostensibly competing against.

Like all AMD Zen 4 chips, though, this one will require you to upgrade to the AM5 platform, so you'll need a new motherboard if you don't already have a Zen 4 Ryzen 7000-series setup. You'll also need new DDR5 RAM, so this could be a more expensive upgrade than just the chip itself. That said, the same is pretty much true about Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake, so if you're upgrading from an 11000-series Intel chip or older, you're going to be paying a lot of money to make the upgrade either way.

And while this chip is slightly more expensive than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was when it launched, the price inflation isn't the worst I've seen, so I won't complain too much on that front.

Price score: 4 / 5

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Chipset & features

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

104MB 3D V-Cache

Single CCD stacked cache

Lower clock frequencies than Ryzen 7 7700X

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D specs Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel Core i7-13700K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Performance cores 8 8 8 Efficiency cores 0 8 0 Threads 16 24 16 Base Frequency (GHz) 4.20 3.40 5.40 Boost Frequency (GHz) 5.00 5.40 5.40 L3 Cache (MB) 104 54 40 TDP (W) 120 125 105

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D features the same stacked V-Cache as the 7900X3D and 7950X3D that were released at the end of February, which means that on top of the processor die itself, the 7800X3d contains an extra slab of silicon that adds an additional 64MB L3 cache memory to the 40MB already present, as found in the Ryzen 7 7700X.

Unlike the 7950X3D I tested, though, the 7800X3D does not split its compute die into two processing modules (CCDs). In the case of the 7950X3D, this split allows half of the 7950X3D's processing cores to have access to the new 3D V-Cache at the cost of clock frequency, while the other half of its processing cores do not have access to the V-Cache, but they have the full clock frequencies for the Zen 4 cores.

AMD's chipset driver manages which cores are best suited for specific tasks so games that benefit from V-Cache, for instance, get put on V-Cache cores while other apps would get thrown onto the full frequency cores.

Unfortunately, this does not apply to the 7800X3D, which only has eight V-Cache-accessing cores. This translates into a lower 4.20GHz base frequency, compared to the 4.5GHz of both the 7950X3D and 7700X, and a boost frequncy of just 5.0GHz, compared to 5.7GHz and 5.4GHz for the 7950X3D and 7700X, respectively. This is also slower than the top speed of the Core i7-13700K, which boosts up to 5.40GHz from 3.40GHz base frequency.

I wish I could say you don't notice the difference, but you do, though it isn't too egregious and the tradeoff for the extra gaming performance more than makes up for the slower clock speeds.

As for power usage, officially the 7800X3D has a TDP of 120W, but it didn't even come close to this in my testing, often using a full third less power than it's rated for. Once official drivers get updated after this chip launches, I expect there to be more utilization of the available power potential, but it might not be much more and honestly, it doesn't need it. It gets phenomenal performance for significantly less power than competing chips, so why mess with a great thing?

Finally, the 7800X3D can be overclocked to a limited degree in AMD's Ryzen Master software, but that's it. Trying to manually overclock the chip by setting a voltage or target frequency is a great way to fry your chip to a permanent end, and for $469, it's simply not worth it to try and experiment here.

Chipset & features score: 4 / 5

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: Performance

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

Outstanding gaming performance

Incredibly energy efficient

Non-gaming performance lags, as does high-end gaming performance

When it comes to actual performance, there are few chips that are going to match the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's gaming performance, though it is more easily eclipsed elsewhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Synthetic benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 5800X3D Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 5800X3D Difference Geekbench Single 1,888 1,596 18.27% Geekbench Multi 13,052 10,103 29.19% CineBench R23 Single 1,700 1,409 20.68% CineBench R23 Multi 17,877 14,601 22.44% 3DMark Timespy CPU 12,648 11,206 12.87% PCMark 10 9,184 8,210 11.86%

Against the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D gets substantially better single core and multi core performance, improving over the previous generation by about 12% to 29% in synthetic benchmarks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Synthetic benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 13700K Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 13700K Difference Geekbench Single 1,888 2,028 -6.94% Geekbench Multi 13,052 19,405 -32.74% CineBench R23 Single 1,700 2,067 -17.74% CineBench R23 Multi 17,877 30,547 -41.48% 3DMark Timespy CPU 12,648 17,823 -29.03% PCMark 10 9,184 9,864 -6.89%

Against the competition, though, the 7800X3D definitely lags behind, sometimes by a large margin. Against Intel's Core i7-13700K, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D can be as much as 41.48% slower, though in fairness, the i7-13700K does have more cores to work with in these benchmarks. Still, for a cheaper processor, the i7-13700K is going to be the much better bet if productivity and non-gaming tasks is your primary workloads of concern.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Synthetic benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 7700X Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 7700X Difference Geekbench Single 1,888 2,013 -6.23% Geekbench Multi 13,052 13,528 -3.52% CineBench R23 Single 1,700 1,832 -7.17% CineBench R23 Multi 17,877 19,776 -9.60% 3DMark Timespy CPU 12,648 13,192 -4.12% PCMark 10 9,184 9,593 -4.27

When it comes to its nearest AMD sibling, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn't fare too badly, but it does lag behind regardless. Against the Ryzen 7 7700X, the 7800X3D is about 4% to 10% slower across the board. Considering that the 7800X3D is more expensive, if you're looking for a productivity or non-gaming chip, go with the 7700X over the 7800X3D.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creative benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 5800X3D 7800X3D 5800X3D Performance Difference VRAY 5 CPU 14,222 11,231 26.63% Blender Monster 133 104 27.45% Blender Junkshop 81 65 24.62% Blender Classroom 65 49 32.65% PugetBench for Adobe Photoshop 1,317 1,048 25.67% PugetBench for Adobe Premiere 1,058 936 13.03% HandBrake 1.6 (FPS) 79 60 30.69% HandBrake 1.6 (Time) 3:43 4:51 -23.48%

On the creative side of things, the 7800X3D likewise makes some pretty substantial gains over its predecessor, getting between 13% and 32% better performance on creative workloads like 3D rendering or video encoding.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creative benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 13700K Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 13700K Performance Difference VRAY 5 CPU 14222 19461 -26.92 Blender Monster 133 185 -28.24 Blender Junkshop 81 112 -27.46 Blender Classroom 65 81 -19.42 PugetBench for Adobe Photoshop 1317 1446 -8.92 PugetBench for Adobe Premiere 1058 1307 -19.05 HandBrake 1.6 (FPS) 79 103 -23.16 HandBrake 1.6 (Time, Seconds) 3:43 2:51 30.14

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D falls short of the Intel Core i7-13700K on creative benchmarks, unfortunately, performing anwhere from 9% to nearly 30% slower than Intel's midrange performance processor. This isn't unexpected, as those extra cores and higher clock speeds definitely give Intel a leg up here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creative benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 7700X Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 7700X Performance Difference VRAY 5 CPU 14222 14938 -4.80 Blender Monster 133 132 0.76 Blender Junkshop 81 87 -6.90 Blender Classroom 65 68 -4.41 PugetBench for Adobe Photoshop 1317 1370 -3.87 PugetBench for Adobe Premiere 1058 1130 -6.37 HandBrake 1.6 (FPS) 79 82 -3.66 HandBrake 1.6 (Time, Seconds) 3:43 3:35 3.80

No surprise here, the 7700X slightly edges out the 7800X3D in creative performance as well, with the 7800X3D coming in about 3% to 6% slower than its eight-core, non-3D V-Cache counterpart.

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

It might look like the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is on the ropes at this point against it's in-generation rivals, but gaming performance is where things really turn around for the 7800X3D, and in a very big way.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 7950X3D Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 7950X3D Performance Difference Returnal (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 111 127 -13.22% Returnal (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 224 274 -18.15% Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 464 464 -0.11% Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 552 555 -0.54% F1 2022 (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 434 427 1.64% F1 2022 (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 550 560 -1.79% Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Min 1% FPS, 1080p, lowest) 416 440 -5.46% Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 494 523 -5.71% Counterstrike: Global Offensive (Avg, 1080p, lowest) 864 888 -2.70%

Pairing the 7800X3D against the 7950X3D, the 7800X3D manages to come very close to matching the 7950X3D's gaming performance across a range of titles. At 1080p on its lowest settings, the 7800X3D is only 18.15% slower than the 7950X3D on average while playing Returnal, but only 2.7% slower while playing Counterstrike: Global Offensive at its lowest settings at 1080p. In the case of CS:GO, that is actually a very common way to play the game in order to maximize your frame rate, with in both cases reaches nearly 900 fps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming benchmarks: 7800X3D vs 13900K Header Cell - Column 0 7800X3D 13900K Performance Difference Returnal (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 111 129 -14.34% Returnal (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 224 256 -12.50% Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 464 521 -11.04% Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 552 594 -7.15% F1 2022 (Min FPS, 1080p, lowest) 434 348 24.71% F1 2022 (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 550 464 18.53% Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Min 1% FPS, 1080p, lowest) 416 249 67.18% Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Avg FPS, 1080p, lowest) 494 417 18.35% Counterstrike: Global Offensive (Avg, 1080p, lowest) 864 583 48.29%

Matching the Ryzen 7 7800X3D up against the formidable Intel Core i9-13900K, and you get a lower-tier processor that can get as many as 281 more fps in CS:GO, making the 7800X3D a very compelling chip for esports players on a more limited budget.

The 7800X3D's worst performance against the 13900K was Returnal, where it averaged about 12.5% fewer fps, while still managing an impressive score of 224 fps. Meanwhile, the 7800X3D battled the 13900K to a technical decision in Total War: Warhammer III (552 fps for the 7800X3D to the 13900K's 594 fps), while handily beating the more powerful processor in F1 2022 and Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

Altogether, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D got an average of 537 fps compared to the i9-13900K's 463 average fps, or about 16% more fps overall. Not too shabby, especially considering that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D also averaged a minimum of about 356 fps to the i9-13900K's 312 minimum fps average, or about 14% faster when it comes to consistent game performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming benchmarks: 7950X3D vs 7800X3D vs 13900K Header Cell - Column 0 7950X3D 7800X3D 13900K Returnal (Min FPS, 2160p, Highest) 65 60 62 Returnal (Avg FPS, 2160p, Highest) 116 93 94 Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Min FPS, 2160p, highest) 79 78 78 Total War: Warhammer III Battle (Avg FPS, 2160p, highest) 103 103 103 F1 2022 (Min FPS, 2160p, highest) 89 84 88 F1 2022 (Avg FPS, 2160p, highest) 123 99 100 Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Min 1% FPS, 2160p, highest) 73 103 105 Tiny Tina's Wonderland (Avg FPS, 2160p, highest) 164 132 133 Counterstrike: Global Offensive (Avg, 2160p, highest) 487 489 493

Of course, all of this goes to pot the second you crank up the graphics settings to highest they'll go at 4K, with every game I tested it with GPU locking at roughly the same framerate on a game by game basis. The 7950X3D managed to score a couple of wins on this metric, but only on a couple of games and only by a couple dozen fps or so.

The 7800X3D, meanwhile, pretty much runs even with the i9-13900K at 4K, ultra settings, across the board.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Min and Max Power and Temperature Recorded Header Cell - Column 0 7950X3D 7800X3D 5800X3D Min Power Draw (W) 26.561 16.783 0.300 Max Power Draw (W) 136.414 75.652 117.199 Min Temperature (°C) 36.900 32.3 47.1 Max Temperature (°C) 89.100 79.9 90.8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Min and Max Power and Temperature Recorded Header Cell - Column 0 7700X 13900K 13700K Min Power Draw (W) 17.341 2.882 8.227 Max Power Draw (W) 143.910 332.001 282.028 Min Temperature (°C) 32.1 32.000 30.000 Max Temperature (°C) 91.0 93.000 94.000

The most amazing thing about the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, honestly, is its efficiency. All of the scores I got from my testing never pushed more than 80W of power through the chip, and at less than 80 degrees Celsius, you won't need a beast of a cooling solution for this processor.

You can tinker with the performance profile to a degree in the Ryzen Master utility if you need to eek out some extra non-gaming performance, but how effective that will be will take a lot more testing on my part than I have time for in this review. Personally, I wouldn't even want to push it further than where its at, since the prospect of a processor running under 100W paired with a newer GPU running less than 200W has me seeing mini gaming PC builds dancing through my head.

If you want brute force, raw power and performance, by all means, jump on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Core i9-13900K. Those chips will give you all that and more, but if you're looking for a low-profile, low-power gaming PC build that doesn't suck, AMD has made exactly the processor you've been looking for, and while it's not cheap, as a value proposition, it really can't be beat as a gaming processor.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should you buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D?

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Attributes Notes Rating Value The cheapest of the three new 3D V-Cache chips, but still pricey. 4 / 5 Chipset & features 3D V-Cache is great, but comes at the cost of processor frequency. 4 / 5 Performance A midrange gaming chip that punches well above its weight, but struggles in non-gaming tasks 4.5 / 5 Total Row 3 - Cell 1 4.167 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a great 1080p or 1440p gaming processor

The biggest benefits of 3D V-Cache are going to be on the low end of the graphics spectrum, so if that's where you're at, this chip is fantastic.

You care about energy efficiency

This chip uses substantially less power than rival chips to get competitive or even better gaming performance, which is a win-win.

You're not looking to spend a fortune

While this processor isn't cheap, per se, it's a far cry from it's $700 older sibling, so offers a good balance of performance and price.

Don't buy it if...

You game at the highest settings in 4K

The benefits of this chip diminish quickly as you increase the graphics settings and resolution.

You're on a tight budget

While the cheapest of the three new AMD 3D V-Cache chips, this is still an expensive processor.

Also Consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D specs vs its competitors Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel Core i7-13700K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Price $469 (about £390 / AU$680) $419 (about £355 / AU$610) $399 (about £340 / AU$580) Performance Cores 8 8 8 Efficiency Cores 0 8 0 Threads 16 24 16 Base Clock (GHz) 4.20 4.50 4.50 Boost Clock (GHz) 5.00 5.40 5.40 Cache (MB) 104 54 40 TDP (W) 120 125 105 Motherboard Socket AM5 LGA 1700 AM5

If my AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review has you considering other options, here are two processors to consider...

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-13700K

Currently the second best processor in Intel's arsenal, the i9-13700K is a workhorse CPU that can game and tackle any other major workload you've got, all for less than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

While it doesn't have the gaming chops of the 7800X3D, the Ryzen 7 7700X is still a stronger processor generally thanks to faster clock speeds. It's also a good deal cheaper, so it's a good balance of performance and price. Read the full AMD Ryzen 7 7700X review

How I tested the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

(Image credit: Future/John Loeffler)

I spent nearly two weeks testing the AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D

I ran comparable benchmarks between this chip and competing processors

I gamed with this chip extensively

In order to test the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, I benchmarked it for roughly two weeks, running various synthetic tests on it as well as real world workloads, along with competing processors to gather comparable scores. I made sure to use the same hardware wherever possible to ensure that the most direct comparisons can be made.

In addition to synthetic tests, I used this processor as my main gaming chip for a few days to informally measure real world performance, while noting any games where performance was particularly exceptional in either direction.

Finally, I took all of the datapoints I'd gathered and compared the average scores of each processor tested for this review against its retail price, current as of this review, to measure how good of a value this processor is or isn't.

First reviewed April 2023