RTX 5050 spotted in HP Victus 15, another hint that Nvidia has a mobile GPU to pep up affordable gaming laptops

Nvidia's RTX 5050 GPU has been spotted in gaming laptops alongside the RTX 5060

Incoming HP Victus 15 notebooks will feature these Blackwell GPUs

The RTX 5050 is likely to be a laptop-only graphics card, as with the previous Lovelace generation

Away from the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, and the continued stock woes around these GPUs, we've had another sighting of the RTX 5050 (and 5060) at the other end of the Blackwell line-up.

In this case, though, these are mobile graphics cards for notebooks, not desktop models.

VideoCardz managed to get hold of a specifications sheet for HP's Victus 15 (model FA2) gaming laptops which reveals that these devices will feature Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5050.

This appears to confirm the existence of these graphics cards, but as ever, we must be cautious around leaked material which may turn out to be using outdated information (or even be faked).

The new Victus 15 spec also features Intel's 13th-generation CPUs, complementing the Blackwell laptop GPUs with enough processing power for good performance. However, this is in contrast to the higher-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080-powered laptops, which will use some of Intel's newer Core Ultra processors.

Note that both the RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 GPUs have not been officially confirmed by Nvidia (for desktop PCs, or laptops), and they were missing from the Blackwell announcements made at CES 2025.

It seems likely that they're coming at some point, of course, but the RTX 5050 will probably be a laptop-only GPU, based on the rumors we've heard thus far. (They are all about the mobile part, and there's nothing really to suggest a desktop graphics card - though that doesn't rule out the possibility).

(Image credit: Future)

The RTX 5050 GPU has a trump card in DLSS 4

Considering the RTX 5050's (which I reiterate isn't officially confirmed by Nvidia) position as the lowest tier option for a Blackwell laptop GPU, it's going to face some stiff competition. Particularly from AMD's Strix Halo APUs, which pack some serious grunt with their integrated graphics for gaming laptops (or handhelds).

However, Nvidia does have a secret weapon here - namely DLSS 4, which will certainly come in handy to give the RTX 5050 some more oomph. I've already highlighted how much of a game changer the upscaling tech is, improved by leaps and bounds thanks to its new transformer model and Multi Frame Generation (MFG), which enhance image stability and quality, and boost frame rates respectively. (With PC games that support the tech, of course).

That's not to say that the RTX 5050 won't perform well enough at a resolution like 1080p, but reports suggest it will only use 8GB of VRAM, which is now looking shaky for AAA games today (and certainly in the future). The old Frame Generation tech introduced with RTX 4000 GPUs had ghosting issues coupled with input latency headaches - these drawbacks have both been improved with MFG.

For those on a budget, the RTX 5060 and RTX 5050-powered HP Victus 15 gaming laptops may end up being a reasonable option.