I’ll admit, Microsoft’s new Windows 11 update surprised me with its usefulness, providing accessibility fixes, a gamepad keyboard layout, and PC spec cards

Windows 11 has a new update, although it’s optional (in preview) for now

It brings in some really handy features, including an important accessibility tweak for a core part of the Windows 11 interface

New PC spec cards in the Settings app are a surprise addition, coming through testing very swiftly – albeit without the key FAQ feature

Microsoft just released a new update for Windows 11, albeit an optional one (still in preview), and it delivers some useful work – not to mention a surprise.

Windows Latest flagged up the changes that are part of the March preview update for Windows 11 23H2 (known as KB5053657). They include a smoothing over of accessibility wrinkles in File Explorer, and the addition of PC spec info cards that have previously been seen in testing.

Regarding File Explorer – which is the app that powers the windows that show your folders, and files within them, on the desktop – those of you who use larger text sizes for better visibility in this part of the interface have doubtless noticed that text scaling isn’t uniform here.

In other words, only some parts of File Explorer have the user’s specified text scaling applied, and some text, or indeed parts of the interface like buttons, remains overly small (with no scaling).

Obviously, that’s awkward and unhelpful, plus it just looks messy, but thankfully, Microsoft has fixed this so the scaling is correctly applied across all elements of File Explorer, as per testing conducted by Windows Latest.

Moving onto the new spec cards, these were spotted in testing early in 2025, but seem to have been put in place very quickly, shuttling through testing and into this new optional update. That’s a pleasant surprise indeed, and these cards provide at-a-glance info on your CPU, RAM, storage, and graphics card – although it doesn’t look like the FAQ element has been implemented yet.

Another significant change with KB5053657 is the new gamepad keyboard layout, which allows you to type using Windows 11’s virtual keyboard with an Xbox controller (including button shortcuts for spacebar, delete, and so on).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, there’s a new emoji button on the taskbar, which pulls up the combined emoji, GIF, and clipboard panel. It’s an optional feature, so you can turn off the icon in Settings if you’ll never use it. Oh, and the Voice Access functionality in Windows 11 now has support for the Chinese language (for both Simplified and Traditional Chinese).

Remember, this is for Windows 11 23H2, and we haven’t yet seen the release of the new update for 24H2 (though it’s likely imminent, and it’ll probably turn up later today). It should carry these same changes, and perhaps more besides.

(Image credit: Future / Jasmine Mannan)

This is a very worthwhile update, then, given its accessibility improvements and that gamepad keyboard. The latter is going to be very handy for those running Windows 11 on a gaming handheld (and it’s a sign that Microsoft is still perhaps thinking about that full-on handheld mode for Windows 11, which has been rumored for some time).

It’s also good to have the spec cards present, and I can’t believe how quickly these have transformed from a hidden feature not even visible in testing to going through into an optional update. I guess it’s a relatively easy piece of work to implement (it must’ve been), although the FAQ section – providing tailored advice, which as noted, isn’t present yet – is going to be the key element (as I recently discussed). With any luck, that extra feature will be incorporated here before too long.

If you’re keen to see this shiny new stuff, I should caution you that installing a preview update isn’t without potential perils. These features remain in testing, and could still be wonky, even if it is the very last stage of testing, and nothing’s too likely to be seriously awry (those could be famous last words, of course).

Generally, unless you’re super-stoked for one of the above features, I’d wait until next month for the full release. That’s when this preview update will become the April cumulative update for Windows 11, and that’s not far off now (it’ll be April 8, so it’s an early debut for the upgrade next month).