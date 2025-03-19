Windows 11 could eventually help you understand how fast your PC is - as well as offer tips for making your PC or laptop faster for free

News
By published

PC spec cards and FAQ are still hidden in test builds, but these additions appear to be coming along nicely

Student sat at a desk with a laptop in a dormitory looking at a mobile phone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Windows 11 could get a feature to better inform you on how fast your PC is
  • It’s still hidden in testing, but a new FAQ to help the less tech-savvy has just been discovered
  • As this is still in the very early stages – and not an official feature at all yet – we should temper our excitement somewhat

Microsoft is developing a feature in Windows 11 that provides some easy to understand information on the spec of your PC, and how powerful the hardware inside the device is.

Neowin noticed that a regular contributor to the Windows rumor scene on X, PhantomOfEarth, uncovered some new work on this capability which remains hidden under the bonnet of Windows 11.

PhantomOfEarth found the new FAQ section in preview builds 26120.3576 and 22635.5090, and they enabled the functionality using a Windows configuration utility (ViVeTool).

You may recall that this feature was first discovered in the background of Windows 11 back at the start of 2025, when the same leaker aired images of some ‘cards’ in the Settings app, which are compact info panels that display the specs of the PC so they’re easy to see at a glance.

These panels (in System > About, within Settings) display core specs such as the CPU, graphics card, and amount of memory and storage. On top of that, as we noted at the time, Windows 10 users already had this feature live, in testing, and it came with a FAQ section tacked on.

Now that FAQ has arrived in Windows 11, as mentioned, and it provides a range of questions and answers on elements of the spec of the host PC.

The nifty bit is that the FAQ is tailored based on the PC that’s running Windows 11. So for example, if you haven’t got a discrete GPU, and you just use the integrated graphics provided by your processor, Microsoft will provide info on exactly what that means for your prospects of running certain software or games.

Or if you’ve got a low amount of system RAM, you’ll be given details on how that leaner allocation might affect the running of apps on your PC.

Windows 11 working on a laptop PC

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: Shaping up nicely (albeit at a very early stage)

It’s good to see this FAQ section arriving in Windows 11, although it was expected to do so, given that it was present in Windows 10 (testing) already. (However, I’m not quite sure why Microsoft is developing this for Windows 10 at all, given that the OS is shuffling off its coil before too long, something Microsoft is now regularly reminding us about in, erm, creative ways, shall we say).

We still must remember that at least for Windows 11, this is a hidden feature and not yet enabled in testing, so there’s no guarantee it’ll ever arrive in the finished version of the operating system (the same’s true for Windows 10, for that matter).

I think it’s quite likely that it will be pushed through to Windows 11, though, given that this will be a helpful feature for computing novices who aren’t sure about the capabilities of their PC. The tailored nature of the new FAQ is particularly useful, so the info provided is guaranteed to be relevant to the user.

Still, the answers to the questions posed do remain a little generic, but I can see them being fleshed out by AI in the future. This could be a good use of Copilot in getting the assistant to be of more use to the less tech-savvy out there.

As I’ve discussed in the past, this new approach looks far superior to the Windows Experience Index, which computing veterans may recall from back in the day. The WEI, as it was known, was introduced with Windows Vista, and rated your PC’s performance in a bunch of categories – but it was convoluted and confusing, rather than helpful.

It looks like Microsoft is going to do much better with this fresh take on the concept, but the proof, as ever, will be in tasting the pudding – and this feature is still very much at the mixing ingredients stage right now.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 might soon be more helpful in letting you know how powerful your PC actually is – I just hope this planned feature is better than Microsoft’s past efforts
Windows 11 update with Task Manager menu
Microsoft is fixing Windows 11 Task Manager’s quirky reporting of CPU usage, and a much-wanted change for the lock screen is coming, too
female PC gamer playing on a desktop
Microsoft lays out reasons Windows 10 gamers should upgrade to Windows 11, but I can pick a few holes in these arguments
Windows 11
Clues in Windows 11 suggest Microsoft has a nifty plan to help you move all your stuff from an old PC to a new computer more easily and conveniently
AOC Agon Pro AG276FK gaming monitor tilted slightly to the side, showing the Windows desktop screen
Windows 11 users get ready for more ‘recommendations’ from Microsoft – but I’m relieved to say these suggestions might actually be useful
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
Microsoft is supercharging Windows 11’s voice commands on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon CPUs, and fine-tuning a few Recall features
Latest in Windows
Student sat at a desk with a laptop in a dormitory looking at a mobile phone
Windows 11 could eventually help you understand how fast your PC is - as well as offer tips for making your PC or laptop faster for free
Windows 10
Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
Microsoft is supercharging Windows 11’s voice commands on Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon CPUs, and fine-tuning a few Recall features
A man getting angry with his laptop.
Windows 11 bug deletes Copilot from the OS – is this the first glitch ever some users will be happy to encounter?
Printer
No, your printer isn't possessed: a Windows 11 23H2 bug could be making it print random characters when connected via USB
Latest in News
Student sat at a desk with a laptop in a dormitory looking at a mobile phone
Windows 11 could eventually help you understand how fast your PC is - as well as offer tips for making your PC or laptop faster for free
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
Adobe Firefly
Adobe launches game-changing GenAI tools for video editing
Amrit Kaur and Reneé Rapp in The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Max cancels The Sex Lives of College Girls but the hit HBO show might find a new streaming home elsewhere
Adobe AI agents
Adobe launches 10 new AI agents to automate key marketing workflows
Windows 10
Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
More about windows
Windows 10

Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11

Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
Jia-Xin &quot;Jay&quot; Zhong, a postdoctoral scholar of acoustics at Penn State, used a dummy with microphones in its ears to measure the presence or absence of sound along an ultrasonic trajectory.

A wild new sound tech promises to create 'personal' sound only you can hear, but without headphones
See more latest
Most Popular
Jia-Xin &quot;Jay&quot; Zhong, a postdoctoral scholar of acoustics at Penn State, used a dummy with microphones in its ears to measure the presence or absence of sound along an ultrasonic trajectory.
A wild new sound tech promises to create 'personal' sound only you can hear, but without headphones
An AMD Ryzen processor slotted into a motherboard
It's not looking bright for next-gen systems using AMD's Medusa Point APUs - they reportedly won't use RDNA 4 architecture, potentially meaning no FSR 4
Avast cybersecurity
An unpatched Windows zero-day flaw has been exploited by 11 nation-state attackers
Google Pixel 9a
Google just launched the Pixel 9a – and I reckon it embarrasses the iPhone 16e
Adobe Firefly
Adobe launches game-changing GenAI tools for video editing
Wix Functions
Wix launches no-code tool to streamline business flows
A render of an Intel CPU in a futuristic PC.
Intel fans, rejoice - XeSS 2 is coming to more games, as its SDK is available for all developers to download
An Android phone being held in the hand
These malicious Android apps were installed over 60 million times - here's how to stay safe
Windows 10
Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
Adobe AI agents
Adobe launches 10 new AI agents to automate key marketing workflows