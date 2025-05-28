Hate Copilot? You might change your mind if this hint that it’ll extend your laptop’s battery life is true

Windows 11 has a new feature hidden in testing

It’s the ‘Windows Health and Optimized Experiences’ service

Judging from clues in the code, this could be about getting Copilot to help achieve better battery longevity with laptops

Windows 11 could be getting a new feature which possibly taps Copilot in order to provide better battery life for laptops, although it should be noted that this is a very wispy, early-stage rumor.

The rumor was uncovered in a recent Windows 11 preview, but it’s just the initial groundwork for a potential feature, and it’s far from clear what this capability will be – except that it’s about optimizing Windows 11.

Windows Latest picked up on a post on X from regular leaker Albacore, which observed that the Windows 11 preview build that debuted in the Canary (earliest testing) channel this week introduces a new service.

The new "Windows Health and Optimized Experiences" (whesvc) service introduced in this week's Windows 11 Canary build is LUA drivenWhy does it feel like every new system component is some sort of awkward glue that wouldn't need to exist if the dev understood existing frameworks? pic.twitter.com/LJvzfbAiBaMay 25, 2025

This is the ‘Windows Health and Optimized Experiences’ service, and as Windows Latest pointed out, it contains references that suggest it examines battery-related telemetry.

In other words, it looks like this is a feature that could collect data on the power usage of a laptop, and how various factors are putting a strain on the battery (CPU usage, screen brightness and so forth).

Now, here’s where the interesting bit comes in – or the jump to a conclusion, depending on which way you look at it. Namely that the code references ‘efficiency Copilot’ which suggests that the AI assistant will somehow be wrapped up in this service.

Put two and two together, and what we could be witnessing here is the inception of a new feature that lets Copilot monitor the power efficiency of your laptop, and perhaps adjust settings to achieve the best battery life possible.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: A seemingly good use of Copilot

(Image credit: Future)

As noted, this is a considerable leap to a conclusion which may be way off the mark, and the service could be for something entirely different. Whatever it is, it will likely be related to battery optimization, mind you – if anything ever comes of it at all (Microsoft could simply scrap the idea before, or during, testing).

However, it makes sense to me that this is a useful way in which the intelligence of Copilot could be utilized. Either to get the AI to automatically fine-tune parts of Windows 11 in the background to maintain battery longevity, or to offer the user recommendations of changes to implement to provide better efficiency (possibly based on their type of usage of the notebook).

This could extend to power-efficiency on desktop PCs, too, as well as laptops, because it doesn’t hurt to keep a desktop running on as little wattage as necessary. Every bit of saved power adds up, after all, probably to an appreciable amount when it comes to a yearly utility bill.

If this feature is indeed inbound, it probably won’t arrive for some time yet. Letting Copilot loose in this way opens up the possibility for mistakes to be made by the AI, so that’d be something Microsoft would need to guard closely against. It’d also point to the safer way of simply delivering suggestions as being the model for this functionality, rather than having Copilot automatically tinkering with Windows 11 in the background.

A final thought here: if this does happen, what’s the betting it’ll be for Copilot+ PCs only, and not all Windows 11 laptops? Okay, so we’re getting ahead of ourselves with the speculation here, but Microsoft definitely wants to make a more convincing case for Copilot+ devices, and this could be part of that recipe.